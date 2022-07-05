Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 5 (ANI/PNN): Bangalore hosted the GOLDEN GLOBE HONORS. This special evening was dedicated to honouring The multi-Grammy award winner, The music maestro Ricky Kej and the Planet protection pledge.

A pledge of allegiance to protect, preserve and nurture mother earth for future generations was made to begin the evening. Following this, Kej was conferred with the 'Golden Globe Honors - Medallion of Solidarity and Certificate of Honor' for his colossal achievement and contribution to the world of music from the Golden Globe Honors Foundation, in addition to the special acknowledgement of the Nobel Philanthropist honor for his motivational and significant philanthropic efforts on co-existence and sustainable fashion.

Many experts from their respective fields came together to celebrate a shared goal with The Planet Matters by Golden Globe Honors Foundation; the evening turned out to be Elegant and Exciting. By highlighting the importance of ReWear4Earth, a massive global awareness campaign for the environment was developed. This moment was termed 'ReWear4Earth as Planet Matters' by Ricky Kej and Golden Globe Honors Foundation.

Speaking more on the topic, Dr Bharath Chandran (hc), Founder and CEO of Golden Globe Honors Foundation, stated that this global movement aims to unite, empower, and acknowledge the voices that call for societal improvement and environmental protection. The evening was dedicated to identifying amazing Humanitarians, Environmentalists, and Philanthropists in the fields of science, arts, culture, advancing research, social welfare, charity, business, sports, and education whose actions or initiatives are directly linked to the protection of the environment or have benefited humanity & environment as a whole. It was followed by a cake cutting and a formal dinner.

On receiving the honors Kej said, Feels great to be here, taking the pledge for the planet and receiving the Honors from Golden Globe Honors Foundation.

