New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Infrastructure development provides the most basic facilities to serve various economic activities that facilitate the economic growth of a country. These activities are like fuel to economic development and include transportation and logistics, health, education, banking, insurance, technology, etc.

The Indian construction equipment is a sunrise sector contributing significantly towards critical time-bound infrastructure development across the country. The stable growth in creating industrial and business infrastructure, especially roads, provides significant returns and contributes to economic growth.

The government of India has allocated USD 1.4 trillion under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). The road sector is expected to get 18 per cent investment out of this outlay. In this sector, 200,000 km of the national highway network is expected to be completed by 2024-25 along with coastal areas, and 5590 km of four and six-lane national highways are expected to be completed by 2024-25. The creation of these world-class roads and highways has several socio-economic benefits. From easy access to education and health, it will also majorly benefit the various businesses with regards to their easy access to ports or airports.

The development of roads and highways play a major role in the economic development of a nation. The economic strength of a country can be perceived through its roads and highways. India's pace of economic growth will facilitate a surge in road construction activities in the country. To develop the road infrastructure, the construction equipment industry provides project developers with various equipment and technologies to complete projects efficiently and on time. Some of this equipment include motor graders, road rollers, asphalt mixing plant, forklift trucks, crawler excavators, cranes, wheel loaders, etc.

With the help of advanced construction technology and mechanization, the country today is building nearly 40 km of road per day which was about 5 km a decade ago. One of the major challenges that most road construction projects face is the delay in projects. To overcome this issue, a high level of mechanization is needed to efficiently complete the projects. Therefore, greater mechanization of construction machinery and heavy vehicles is critical for road development.

"The key focus of the upcoming edition of bauma CONEXPO INDIA is to improve mechanisation for nation-building by bringing together all the leading players in India's infra-development landscape. Apart from mechanization, automation and smart technology also enable automated tasks by guiding machines. These technologies too can be witnessed at the show," points out Bhupinder Singh, CEO, bauma CONEXPO INDIA.

Singh further added, "India has emerged as one of the top five equipment manufacturing destinations in the world due to wide-scale collaborations between various industry stakeholders such as OEMs, component manufacturers, raw material distributors, infra and project builders, etc. bauma CONEXPO INDIA enables such high-value collaborations in order to promote and facilitate advanced road construction equipment technologies that can possibly improve and enhance the road infrastructure in India thereby strengthening connectivity and economic development."

With regards to sustainability at construction sites, the construction and infra-development industry is particularly enthusiastic about electric vehicles and machinery, both for emissions control and operational cost reduction through the substitution of fossil fuel dependence. Hence, one can see a comprehensive portfolio of electric solutions at the show, both at the exhibitor stalls and the demo areas.

Witness innovative and advanced road construction equipment that hold the potential to transform the infrastructure ecosystem in India at the upcoming edition of bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2023 to be held in Greater Noida on January 31 - February 3, 2023. The event is expected to attract 50,000+ visitors and bring together 600+ technology suppliers from 23+ countries. The event will comprise 5000+ pre-qualified buyer meetings, 20+ live demonstrations by OEMs and 20+ technical sessions.

