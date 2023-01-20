San Francisco, January 20: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to send photos in their original quality.

The platform is planning to integrate a new setting icon within the drawing tool header which will allow users to configure the quality of any photo, reports WABetaInfo. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging App Starts Working on 21 New Emojis for Future Update of Application.

The new feature will provide users more control over the quality of photos they are sending, especially when sending the photo in its original quality is necessary.

The ability to send photos with their original quality is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned App May Soon Allow Users to Report Status Updates That Violate Platform's Terms of Services.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new 'voice status updates' feature on Android beta, which will allow users to share voice notes via status updates.

The company also provides users more control over their voice recordings by offering the ability to discard a recording before sharing it.

