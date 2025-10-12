New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers' Forum (BBF) brought together India's top financial minds at its flagship event, Capital Market Confluence 2025 recently in Mumbai. The full-day event focused on shaping the future of India's capital markets through collaboration, innovation, and investor education.

As per a press release, the Confluence, organized "under the aegis of SEBI" on Saturday and aligned with World Investor Week 2025, served as a platform for regulators and industry leaders to discuss India's evolving position in global finance.

Kamlesh C Varshney, Whole-Time Member of SEBI, emphasised the importance of establishing robust policy frameworks and ensuring investor protection. He highlighted India's growing influence in the global financial ecosystem and the need for collective efforts to strengthen market resilience and trust.

Anup Gupta, Chairman of BBF, said, "Capital Market Confluence 2025 was more than an event; it was a celebration of India's financial evolution and its immense potential. By bringing together regulators, industry leaders, and market participants, we charted a collaborative, innovative, and globally aligned path for our capital markets. Open dialogue, innovation, and strategic collaboration remain the foundation of a strong, dynamic, and investor-centric financial ecosystem."

Throughout the day, panel discussions and expert sessions explored different themes shaping India's financial landscape. The Policy, Participation & Potential panel explored strategies to deepen investor engagement, while the Capital Market 2.0 discussion examined regulatory innovation, technology adoption, and measures to prevent fraud.

In a special session, Managing Directors and CEOs from leading market infrastructure institutions, including BSE, MSEI, MCX, CDSL, NSDL, and ICCL, shared their insights on enhancing financial infrastructure and enabling seamless, technology-led investor experiences.

Chief guest, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, presented "Regulating for Resilience - India's Capital Markets @ 2030." He highlighted the importance of sustainable growth, robust investor protection, and forward-looking regulations to guide India toward global excellence in capital markets.

The event concluded with reflections from Anurag Bansal, Vice Chairman of BBF, who summarized the key outcomes and stressed the importance of continuing collaboration between market participants and regulators. (ANI)

