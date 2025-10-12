Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has been out of cricketing action for a while now. He last featured in the IPL 2025 and after that he is yet to play any competitive cricket. Virat Kohli retired from Tests ahead of the India vs England Test series in June-July and that meant Kohli is now active in only one format of International cricket, ODIs. After the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 victory, Kohli retired from T20Is. He is all set to feature for Team India in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Earlier in May, his dream of winning the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) came true. Now, reports have suggested that Kohli is all set to retire from IPL and will not feature for RCB in the 2026 season. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted at the Streets of London Along With Son Akaay (See Pics).

Virat Kohli to Retire From IPL?

According to Revsportz, there are insider claims that suggest Kohli is reluctant to play in the IPL and is considering his retirement. The feeling has developed among insiders after Kohli rejected the extension of a commercial contract with a brand associated with RCB. A journalist from RevSportz revealed "Last time before the mega-auction, I got the lead that before the start of the next season of the IPL, Virat Kohli would have to renew a contract in association with a brand. But the news is, he has not renewed his contract. Now the speculation is that Virat wants the RCB franchise to plan their way ahead without using his face." Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Say He Moved to London Due to Safety and Privacy of His Kids? Here’s the Truth.

Will Virat Kohli Play in IPL 2026? Here's What We Know

While it majorly hints at Kohli's retirement from IPL, it can also mean that he will play the 2026 season and retire in any other season. With the mega auction still two seasons away, Kohli will want to give enough time to RCB to plan without him. Insiders, however, suggest the 36-year-old is evaluating his future in franchise cricket, especially with RCB now under a new leadership led by Rajat Patidar. Kohli's reluctance to extend partnerships or resume captaincy has further fueled the talk of a possible end of an era.​ Taking account of all scenarios, it can be said that his recent activities have suggested that Kohli will not continue playing cricket for long.

