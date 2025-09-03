PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has successfully closed the deal for Shreeji Shipping Global Limited's IPO with an overwhelming response. The Initial Public Offering, sized at ₹410.71 crore, attracted strong investor interest and was subscribed to the tune of ₹16,882 crore - translating into a remarkable 58.10 times oversubscription.

Notably, Beeline secured nearly 96% of the anchor book in a two-bank syndicated IPO, reinforcing its strong institutional distribution capabilities. The anchor book saw participation from marquee institutional investors including Bank of India Small Cap Fund, Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) PTE, and BNP Paribas Financial Market-ODI. Their presence underscores robust institutional confidence in Shreeji Shipping's business model and growth potential.

Despite challenging market conditions, the IPO made a solid debut. Shares were issued at ₹252 and opened at ₹271.85, touching a high of ₹275 on listing day - reflecting resilient demand amid market volatility.

This marks Beeline's third mainboard IPO, following the successful listings of Mamata Machinery Limited and Borana Weaves Limited. Continuing its momentum, Beeline is now gearing up for the mainboard IPO of Amanta Healthcare Limited, where the anchor portion size of ₹37.80 Cr has already been subscribed successfully, with Bandhan Small Cap Fund emerging as the top anchor investor.

