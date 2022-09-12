New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI/ATK): After working for several years in Bengali Film Industry, Saurav Nandi a leading Bengali actor is all set to debut in one of the biggest Bollywood music videos Directed By R.Raja. The music video will soon be launched among audiences. The star, who is known for his impeccable acting and skills, will be seen playing the lead role in the video.

Sourav Nandi started his career as an International Model in the year 2006. He worked with International Brand like Bruno Menswear (London), Diesel (Italy), Missoni (Italy), Lacoste (France), Hanro (Switzerland), Hugo Boss (Germany) and many more.... After working with several International brands, he started assisting Amitav Basu in the Movie "Life in a Metro" as an observer.

He also assisted Vikram Bhatt in the Movie "1920" in the year of 2009. Sourav was then seen in Bengali Movie "Mon Je Kore URU URU" 2010 making his debut as an actor.

Then he established himself as a solo lead actor in "Piriti Kathalear Atha" (Bengali) in 2011.

His Most Successful Movie as a Lead is "Bawali Unlimited" (Bengali) Released in 2012. Since then, the latter has worked in Many Bengali Movies as a Lead Actor.

The latter is currently working to get some big movie projects and will be seen in some of the leading movies and compositions.

