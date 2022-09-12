Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans is receiving some of the best reviews a film has received in 2022 following its premiere at TIFF. With the film being being directly inspired by the legendary director's life, it's being described as a heartfelt and warm watch. Gabriel LaBelle and Michelle Williams' performances are being lauded as well. Here are what some of the reviews are saying. Glass Onion Review: Critics Can't Stop Praising the 'Knives Out' Sequel, Call Daniel Craig's Upcoming Whodunit Better Than the Original.

Slash Film: As his Great Uncle told him, he's a junkie — art is his drug, and he can't get enough of it. There's something comforting about that; a sense that Spielberg won't ever quit — that he'll be creating movies until he's gone, and at that point, we'll be left with his massive, looming legacy. "The Fabelmans" doesn't feel like a capper to Spielberg's career. It feels like an immensely personal story that the filmmaker had to wait to tell. And now that he's told it, it's time to move on to the next great work of art.

Collider: With The Fabelmans, Spielberg finally opens himself up to the audience in an extremely vulnerable and moving way. For decades, Spielberg has shown us ourselves through the magic of his movies, and with The Fabelmans, he finally shows us who he is, the good and the bad, and pain and the joys, the magic and the mayhem. Like with last year’s West Side Story, Spielberg has proven himself an undeniable master that can still surprise us with his abilities all these years later, a filmmaker who has consistently changed the possibilities of film, and continues to do so with each new project. Spielberg has given us all so much magic over the course of our lives, and The Fabelmans becomes yet another Spielberg masterpiece, but this time, by showing us how this magic came to be in his own life.

New York Post: The best movie of the year so far is Steven Spielberg’s extraordinary “The Fabelmans.” It’s gripping, visually mesmeric, boasts an exceptional, grounded script by Tony Kushner and is acted to the hilt. A no-holds-barred Michelle Williams skyrockets to the front of the Oscar race with an unforgettable performance.

IndieWire: He may not have been able to fix his parents’ marriage, but for more than half a century his films have been reconciling the family that Arnold and Leah Spielberg made possible. “The Fabelmans” doesn’t do that as well as the director’s best work, but it dramatizes his process of making peace with his dreams so beautifully that it almost doesn’t matter. To me, this is a far cry from a magnum opus. For Spielberg, it feels like the greatest show on Earth.

