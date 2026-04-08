VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8: Bennett University, backed by The Times Group, has launched Bennett Online, a dedicated Centre for Distance and Online Education, offering fully online MBA and online BBA programmes designed for India's growing cohort of working professionals who cannot step away from careers to pursue a degree on campus.

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The move marks a significant expansion for the Greater Noida-based institution, which holds a NAAC A+ accreditation, is approved by UGC-DEB to offer online programmes under the UGC Entitled Category, and has until now operated primarily as a residential university. Bennett Online will extend the university's academic credentials to learners across the country through a flexible digital format.

Across industries, professionals are increasingly turning to flexible learning pathways to keep pace with rapid technological and business transformation. Demand for online higher education has also grown steadily as professionals look for flexible, career-focused learning opportunities.

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Mr Vineet Jain, Chancellor of Bennett University and Managing Director of The Times Group, said, "India is entering a decade where economic growth will be driven not only by capital and infrastructure, but also by the strength of its human capital. The ability of professionals to continuously learn, reskill, and adapt will determine how effectively India converts its demographic dividend into global leadership. Bennett Online is our effort to expand access to high-quality, industry-relevant education and enable ambitious learners across the country to actively participate in India's growth story."

The launch comes as demand for flexible, employer-recognised degree programmes has accelerated across India, driven by rapid adoption of digital technology and data-driven decision-making across industries. Organisations are restructuring leadership pipelines, and mid-career professionals, particularly those without postgraduate qualifications, are finding themselves at a disadvantage.

Dr Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor of Bennett University, said, "The programmes are designed to emphasise capability building rather than simple content delivery. Our objective is not simply to deliver content online; it is to build real capability. These programmes are designed to strengthen analytical thinking, broaden leadership perspective, and build digital awareness that professionals increasingly need to succeed in today's rapidly evolving business environment."

The online MBA programme is designed for professionals targeting leadership and management roles and combines flexible digital delivery with structured academic oversight and evaluation aligned to university standards. The Online BBA programme is a foundational undergraduate degree in business and management for aspirational learners without interrupting existing commitments.

Both programmes have been developed in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, which calls for flexible learning pathways and the responsible integration of digital education in India's higher education system. Bennett Online will operate with full faculty oversight and evaluation frameworks consistent with the university's on-campus standards, a key differentiator in a market crowded with certificate-led platforms and other players.

As online higher education grows in India, the initiative reflects Bennett University's broader commitment to expanding access to credible higher education while maintaining strong academic standards. As the demand for flexible learning continues to grow, universities increasingly have a responsibility to ensure that online education combines accessibility with academic rigour.

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