ATK

New Delhi [India], March 11: Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL) on Saturday announced the appointment of Sanjeev Kharbanda to the role of Chief Business Officer (CBO). Vikas Jain has been herewith appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Also Read | Oscars 2024: Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Wins Best Picture.

Vikas Jain brings over two decades of extensive experience in the agrochemical business having worked at Adama India (formerly Makhteshim Agan, Israel), PwC and KPMG. He is a seasoned charted accountant with MBA from the Indian School of Business (ISB) and IFRS, ACCA (UK). Vikas has been the recipient of 'CFO 100 Roll of Honour' award in 2020 and 2022.

Vikas Jain will lead BAL's growth strategy, drawing from his exceptional track record at Adama India Ltd. where he served as CFO for 13 years. His global experience will play a strategic role in steering BAL's strategy of growth nationally and internationally. His rich experience in growing India's 3rd largest agrochemical brand business will be catalytic to BAL's business transformation into a digitally cohesive enterprise.

Also Read | Paris-Based 'Women in Tech' Aims To Empower Five Million Women and Girls in Multiple Fields by 2030 Worldwide, Including India.

"BAL's growth trajectory and ambitious plans of building a brand business require specialised knowledge of the unique challenges of the Indian agrochemical market. Vikas Jain has demonstrated excellence of financially managing 3000+ crores brand business. We welcome Vikas and look forward to increasing our customer and shareholder value with his expertise.

Transitioning to the role of CBO, Sanjeev will leverage his deep business insights to drive synergy among brand, manufacturing, sales, and supply chain operations. The role of CBO will strengthen our corporate governance and business strategies," said Vimal Kumar, Managing Director of BAL

Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL):

Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL) is a leading agrochemical company committed to delivering innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture. Presently, BAL boasts manufacturing capacities of 7,000 MTPA for technicals and 30,000 MTPA for formulations across three manufacturing plants situated in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. With a network of over 8,500 distributors across India, BAL maintains an impressive portfolio of 480+ formulations and holds over 115 technical manufacturing licenses. With a focus on quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction, BAL continues to set new benchmarks in the agrochemical industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)