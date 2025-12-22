BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 22: KRAFTON India continues to delight BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) players with a fresh set of redeem codes, unlocking the Heart Warden - M24. As part of BGMI's ongoing reward campaign, this limited-time drop offers players a chance to add a striking weapon skin to their in-game arsenal, reinforcing BGMI's player-first approach and commitment to delivering consistent in-game value.

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. HLZCZNXEJJ9X4QFG2. HLZDZ7U937NGVQRF3. HLZEZBNECWU8UR7H4. HLZFZ39X8TWBUFJ65. HLZGZ6NVM3JG5XT56. HLZHZSB3RC8H6XC47. HLZIZDS7HWJVBTPJ8. HLZJZJUSWHM5QEKM9. HLZKZH9D664XMW5B10. HLZLZV8MXE7T6CQB11. HLZMZCGE6TKJUK8512. HLZNZBJ5GPSST4KH13. HLZOZ6MEVFGRK5BV14. HLZPZ76J593EA9X515. HLZQZVQR9AXMT7HJ16. HLZRZRWEFV39GMDJ17. HLZVZAUECREXCBVM18. HLZTZHV37S85F6F819. HLZUZHEW8CA366K920. HLZBAZSGK6UUWPGC21. HLZBBZTJVHJX7GDP22. HLZBCZMXAK7C5UDC23. HLZBDZ5UGECHU3SG24. HLZBEZ9RCSGSSK3525. HLZBFZXU9G578GDE26. HLZBGZ5XXP7G5JCC27. HLZBHZKNBSC7KN7G28. HLZBIZN7ATKP8PFV29. HLZBJZU4N9TNXTUN30. HLZBKZVV5BMAJKWV31. HLZBLZ6NCVW9KC3A32. HLZBMZC63G99QVB733. HLZBNZDEVS6F9UVM34. HLZBOZDMB6DC685A35. HLZBPZESV36B4FHQ36. HLZBQZ7GC643SU6N37. HLZBRZXXR4NGNX5G38. HLZBVZX4E7CEDRV639. HLZBTZ6CCBAMX7VN40. HLZBUZKE8K4P7A8841. HLZCAZXFUBW8V3B542. HLZCBZ5WS67PERTT43. HLZCCZRFDUAK95VN44. HLZCDZD58SBAWA7745. HLZCEZE43XFNNP5W46. HLZCFZEN5SHXVKH347. HLZCGZS3RJCGUX9E48. HLZCHZXW76J4XHKX49. HLZCIZE6GFRC5HKU50. HLZCJZ997KKN6P7W51. HLZCKZGEQ4PFHDU852. HLZCLZ8PQFE6H5BJ53. HLZCMZHC99VS7DG654. HLZCNZGEX9DGSCG855. HLZCOZ99QRPJ6AMK56. HLZCPZT6G45NWMBF57. HLZCQZH6KPU74BAT58. HLZCRZXQKG4V6AF959. HLZCVZP5F5DTBXMA

Steps to redeem:Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem- Step 2: Enter your Character ID- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail Rules to Remember:- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis- A user cannot redeem a code twice- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message- Each user account can redeem only one code per day- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

