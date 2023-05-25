PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 25: Bijender Goel, the founder of the Modern Pythian Games, constituted a nationwide organisational structure for the growth of the Modern Pythian Games in India and announced the National Executive Board by appointing B.H. Anilkumar and Rajesh Jogpal, both IAS officers, as President and Secretary General of the Pythian Council of India today. This development comes just before the highly anticipated 1st Annual General Meeting of the Pythian Council of India in New Delhi on May 27, 2023. The Pythian Council of India is going to decide the calendar of events at this meeting. Bijender Goel, founder of the Modern Pythian Games, constituted the executive board of National and 14 State Councils. "Beginning of the first global cultural movement from India," said Bijender Goel.

Goel has appointed key individuals to positions within the National Council and state councils, comprising a diverse group of bureaucrats, artists, and industrialists, with the objective of creating a nationwide organisational structure to promote traditional games and artistic activities through the Modern Pythian Games.

S. Siva Kumar has been appointed as Treasurer of the National Council, and several Vice Presidents have been appointed, namely Avinash P. Gandhi; Dr Hari Om, IAS; Quaiser Khalid, IPS; Neeraj Kharwal, IAS; and Mukesh Kumar Singh, IAS.

Jatin Lal, IAS, Sneha Venkatramani, T.P. Singh, Jaywant Naidu, Daya Chand Bhola, Radhika Khetarpal, Israel G. Xuivi, Manoj Kumar Singh, Ravi Dahiya, Dr Piyush Diwedi, Dr Ashwani Kumar, Arshad Aziz, Ram Deyal, and Om Prakash are nominated as new additional Secretary Generals and Deputy Secretary Generals of the National Councils, respectively.

Goel has also announced the appointment of Aushim Khetrapal as Vice President of the International Pythian Council and Chairman of the Global Strategic Planning, Communications, and Marketing Committee. Khetrapal, a well-known figure in India with vast experience in organising international events and promoting sports, will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Pythian Games.

"It is the beginning of the first global cultural movement from India, and it is an honour for me to announce the historic formation of the Pythian Council of India. This marks a significant step forward in 2023 after introducing the concept of the Modern Pythian Games to the world at the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece and subsequently establishing the International Pythian Council and reviving the Modern Pythian Games in 2022. The National Pythian Councils of 18 countries are in the process of legal establishment," expressed Goel.

He also added that "our primary focus is to identify specific activities in the fields of arts, cultures, and diverse sports for the Pythian Games, which will serve as a source of inspiration for people worldwide. The inclusion of traditional Indian games in the list of Pythian games will capture global attention and promote the widespread popularity of these games."

Highlighting the cultural and historical significance of the Pythian Games, Goel emphasised that India holds global trademark rights. The Pythian Games align with the United Nations' agenda to promote traditional cultural games and cultures. The Pythian and Olympic Games originated in Greek history and were part of the four Pan-Hellenic Games. These games existed in the same era, from 582 BC to 394 AD. The Pythian Games represent a fusion of traditional games and artistic activities, similar to what the Olympics are to sports.

India boasts a rich history encompassing various arts, cultures, traditional games, and martial arts, all of which are integral to the cultural heritage. The Pythian Council of India aims not only to focus on fields such as music, dance, poetry, painting, writing, theatre, culinary arts, and digital arts but also to highlight games that are still played in villages and talukas across the country. Notable examples of traditional Indian games include Circle Kabaddi, Mallar Kambh, Modern Polo, Spear Throw, Yubi Lakpi, Chaturanga, Jalli Kattu, Sagol Kangjei, Kite Flying, Tug of War, Carrom, Tenni Koit, Ball Badminton, Long Jump Traditional, Traditional Archery, Bull Race, Cycle Marathon, and Val-lam Kali. Additionally, India is home to various martial arts such as Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Gatka, Silambam, Mallayuddha, Kushti, Varma Kalai, Thoda, and Marma Adi.

The formation of the Executive Board of the Pythian Council of India, a special committee of Delphic India Trust, comprises the following names:

PYTHIAN COUNCIL Of INDIA

National Executive Board

STATE PRESIDENTS & SECRETARY GENERALS

