New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The two-day Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 began in New Delhi on Thursday, highlighting India's growing leadership and expanding global influence in the rice sector.

The event has brought together delegates from over 80 nations, including top global rice importers, exporters, scientists, and policymakers. The conference is being hosted by the Indian Rice Exporters' Federation (IREF).

According to a statement by IREF, BIRC 2025 aims to create a collaborative platform to shape the future of the global rice trade while strengthening India's position as the world's most trusted rice supplier.

Through this initiative, the organisers seek to align the interests of farmers, exporters, and innovators--creating value for the Indian economy while promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Prem Garg, National President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), inaugurated the event and highlighted India's ambitious goals for the sector.

"The event will target Rs 1.80 lakh crore in new rice import markets currently sourced from India's competitors, with Rs 25,000 crore worth of export MoUs/contracts identified," Garg said.

He emphasised that the vision behind the conference goes beyond trade expansion. "It's about making Indian rice not just the most traded, but the most trusted in the world," he added.

Speaking at the event he also lauded India's growing role as a global food supplier and expressed confidence that partnerships forged during BIRC 2025 would open new avenues for Indian rice exporters.

Myanmar's Deputy Minister for Commerce, U Minn Minn, also addressed the gathering, recalling the historic and cultural ties between the two nations through rice cultivation.

"Our two nations share ancient connections through rice culture and the historical exchange of crops and knowledge along traditional overland routes. This continues to inspire our partnership today," he said.

He added that in an era marked by climate change, supply chain disruptions, and food security challenges, nations must collaborate rather than compete.

"Food security has become a shared responsibility--no nation can achieve it in isolation. Our cooperation with India stands as a cornerstone of this commitment. By combining Indian technologies with Myanmar's potential, we can build a robust and resilient mechanism for regional food security," he noted.

A key highlight of BIRC 2025 is the felicitation of 17 Indian farmers by international buyers, recognising their contributions to quality, innovation, and sustainability in rice cultivation. The honoured farmers represent a wide spectrum of state, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Assam, Bihar, Kerala, and Maharashtra.

They cultivate unique and indigenous varieties including Govindobhog, Kalajeera-Koraput, Type-3 Dehradhuni Basmati, Adamchini, Jeeraphool/Nagri Dubraj, Lokati Machi, Javaphul/Neemphul, Mushqbudgi, Chak-Hao (Aromatic Black Rice), Joha Rice, Katarni, Kaipad Rice, Palakkadan Matta, and Indrani.

The two-day event will feature thematic sessions, trade discussions, and bilateral meetings aimed at expanding India's rice export footprint while promoting sustainable farming and global food security. (ANI)

