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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14: Shashvat Nakrani, Founder of BharatPe, on Monday announced that he will be stepping away from the company's day-to-day operations and transitioning into a Strategic Advisor role, effective May 1, 2026.

Nakrani, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and is the largest individual shareholder in BharatPe, will continue as Founder and Director on the Board.

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As part of this transition, he will remain actively involved in key areas of strategic importance, including fundraising, initial public offering (IPO) planning, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and shaping the company's long-term vision and growth strategy.

Announcing the move, Shashvat Nakrani said, "I also want to be clear about one thing: my belief in BharatPe has not changed. If anything, it has only strengthened. I continue to be deeply invested in the company, not just emotionally but financially as well. As the largest individual shareholder, my alignment with BharatPe's long-term success remains absolute."

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He further added, "Today, we are a very different organization, stronger, more structured, and built for scale. Under Nalin's leadership, the company has made significant strides over the past few years. BharatPe is now profitable and truly self-sustaining."

Nakrani's transition comes at a time when BharatPe has achieved key financial milestones. The company reported an adjusted profit before tax of ₹6 crore in FY25, along with a 16.9% year-on-year growth in operating revenue to ₹1,667 crore, up from ₹1,426 crore in FY24.

He will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors, supporting BharatPe's next phase of growth and evolution.

According to company information, BharatPe (brand name of Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd) was founded in 2018 to make financial inclusion a reality for Indian merchants. In 2018, it launched India's first UPI interoperable QR code, the first zero MDR payment acceptance service. Currently, with a registered network of over 1.7 crores merchants across 450+ cities, the company is one of the leading players in UPI offline transactions, processing 450 million+ UPI transactions per month. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)