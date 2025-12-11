PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Bhavan's College Management School of Events and Experiential Design (MSEED) actively participated at the SportzPower Pro Leagues Forum 2025, held on December 10, as industry leaders gathered to deliberate on the future of India's professional sports ecosystem.

Also Read | 'Regrettably Acknowledged': IndiGo Offers Travel Vouchers Worth INR 10,000 to Severely Impacted Customers During Flight Disruption.

- Institute engaged with league leaders, team owners, and investors to strengthen industry-academia synergies

MSEED's participation was closely aligned with its specialized focused programs on sports management, e-sports and live event operations. The institute also presented how students are trained across practical domains such as league and franchise operations, sponsorship strategy, broadcast and media ecosystems, venue and event management, digital fan engagement and technology-driven experiences.

Also Read | Ethanol Mixing in Petrol Shows No Adverse Impact on Cars; Benefitting Farmers, Nitin Gadkari Tells Lok Sabha.

Set against the backdrop of India's globally recognized leagues such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), Indian Super League (ISL), Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), and the rapid rise of emerging sports including padel, pickleball, kho-kho and esports, the Leagues Forum brought together league commissioners, team owners, investors, broadcasters, brands, venue operators, technology leaders and policymakers on a single platform.

Both the students and faculty from Bhavan's College MSEED participated in knowledge sessions with industry stakeholders and thought leaders. The exercise helped in gaining direct exposure to decision-making processes, investment models and evolving league structures. The engagement reinforced the institution's experiential learning approach, where classroom learning is strengthened through industry participation.

Speaking on the collaboration, Jimmy Nagdev, CEO & Co-founder, Bhavan's College MSEED commented, "Platforms like the SportzPower Pro Leagues Forum play a critical role in bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world sport. Such exposure gives students a front-row view of how Indian sport is evolving as a business, an ecosystem and a long-term career landscape."

Bhavan's College MSEED always strives to serve its stakeholders with the best-in-class practices. The SportzPower Pro Leagues Forum is one such example of MSEED's continued practices, be it sports, event, or any other sector. For more information about us, visit our website.

Media Contacts:For media inquiries, please contactTasneem Limbdiwalatasneem@mseededucation.com

About Bhavan's College MSEED:

MSEED, The Management School of Events & Experiential Design, is a creative business institute designed for the next generation of storytellers, strategists, producers, and brand builders. Located at Bhavan's College (Autonomous), Andheri West, and affiliated with Mumbai University, MSEED merges academic credibility with real industry access. The institution offers Bachelor's and Master's Degree programs in Events with specializations such as Global Business Events & Experiential Marketing, E-Sports & Sports Events, Tourism & Cultural Events, Concerts & Live Entertainment, and Wedding Planning & Wedding Design.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2843385/Bhavan_College_MSeed_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)