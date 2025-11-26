HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Bhavya Ramesh opens her newest store in Bandra, introducing a space that reflects the brand's growing architectural confidence and its instinctive, material-driven approach to design. Known for her sculptural silverwork and playful reinterpretations of Indian craft, Bhavya brings her world into a neighbourhood that mirrors the brand's spirit - warm, expressive, and constantly evolving.

The decision to come to Bandra happened naturally. "Mumbai has always had this way of pulling me in," Bhavya says. "Bandra felt like its own little world - creative, layered, always alive. I wanted to build something that felt at home here." The store follows the success of the brand's first flagship in Kala Ghoda, a locality treasured for its heritage architecture and artistic energy. If Kala Ghoda brought a sense of quiet grounding, Bandra introduces a livelier rhythm - youthful, eclectic, and unfiltered. Together, the two locations broaden the brand's visual and cultural landscape while keeping its commitment to craft intact.

In an uncommon move for a brand of this scale, the Bandra store was designed entirely in-house - from the layout and materials to the sculptural details and mirror installations. The interiors follow Bhavya's instinctive way of building spaces: led by craft, intuition, and a sense of play.

A large part of the store is anchored in a reinterpretation of Sheesh Mahal mirrorwork, created with artisans who have practiced the technique for generations. Each shard is placed by hand, creating shifting reflections that change with light and movement. This language extends across the space: Jaipur-inspired arches referencing the brand's roots, a facade drawing from the woven textures of Carter Road, floating cupids and a tiny fountain nodding to Bandra's Catholic heritage, and a wall of sculpted ears - a quiet homage to Mumbai's well-loved airport installations. Together, these elements form a space where Bandra's character meets Jaipur's craft traditions through Bhavya's contemporary eye.

The store also introduces a new pearl-focused collection, where pearls are treated less as classic ornaments and more as sculptural material. Instead of traditional softness, Bhavya leans into irregular shapes, unexpected silhouettes, and tactile forms. "It's a new chapter," she says. "I wanted to explore pearls as something with personality - curious, imperfect, and full of emotion."

As with all her work, the Bandra store highlights the brand's close relationships with artisans across Jaipur and surrounding regions. From mirrorworkers to silversmiths, their skills are integrated into the space rather than hidden behind it, positioning Indian craft at the centre of the brand's design language. Beyond aesthetics, the store also reflects the brand's commitment to transparent, responsible creation. Every piece is still crafted in-house, offering full visibility into sourcing and process, ensuring fairness and consistency at every step. This approach shapes both the jewellery and the spaces the brand builds.

For Bhavya, growth has never been about expanding quickly or widely - it has always been about building environments that carry their own personality, story, and sense of care. The Bandra store continues this approach, offering a space where people can experience the brand's world in a way that feels tactile and intimate.

"We see jewellery as something alive," Bhavya says. "Our spaces are part of that - places meant to hold feeling, not just display work." With Bandra now open, the brand is preparing for its next chapter: a store in Khan Market, New Delhi, one of the country's most influential retail neighbourhoods. The move marks a significant step in the brand's national presence and furthers its vision for how Indian design can be experienced across different cities. As always, each new space will respond to its own surroundings, shaped with intention rather than formula.

For Bhavya, this moment is both exciting and deeply personal. The Bandra store feels like watching an idea turn into something tangible. "It still feels unreal," she says. "A space I once imagined now exists for people to walk into. It's a tribute to craft, to imagination, and to everyone who has believed in what we create."

