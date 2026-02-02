Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday ceremonially inaugurated 67 state-of-the-art school buildings constructed under NESIDS, PM-DevINE and RIDF-XXIX and laid the foundation stone for another 61 schools to be built under RIDF-XXXI across different districts of Assam at a central programme held at Sonapur in Kamrup (Metro) district.

According to the release, the combined investment for these projects stands at Rs. 760 crore, as the initiative is set to create world-class learning environments that empower every child to dream bigger and achieve more. Speaking on the occasion, Himanta described the day as historic and transformative for Assam's education sector.

He said that in earlier times, educational institutions in the state were constructed through donations and contributions from various individuals, and to meet classroom requirements, small rooms were often built using funds from MLAs' or MPs' Local Area Development schemes. Such unplanned constructions, he observed, diminished the aesthetic appeal of school campuses.

He further said that, after more than seven decades of India's independence, there was a pressing need to effect a comprehensive transformation of educational institutions in the state.

The CM said that after assuming office in 2021, the State government adopted a well-planned approach to reconstruct schools across Assam in a modern and aesthetically appealing manner. To realise this vision, the Public Works Department was instructed to work in consultation with the Education Department to design new school buildings equipped with modern facilities.

He informed that he also personally visited several institutions, including Cotton Collegiate Higher Secondary School, Sonaram Higher Secondary School, and Kamrup Academy, to assess their condition.

Himanta also informed that the State government has undertaken the construction of new buildings for 1,318 schools across Assam.

He also said that the images of the newly constructed and inaugurated buildings of Changsari Higher Secondary School and Barpathar Higher Secondary School have gone viral on social media, which have attracted attention even outside the state and further stated that instead of demolishing old buildings of 58 historically significant schools, the government has renovated them.

The Chief Minister said that of the 67 schools inaugurated today, new buildings have been constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 483 crore, of which 18 schools were built under the PM-DevINE scheme. These school buildings include up to 20 classrooms, rooms for the principal and teachers, laboratories, libraries, smart classrooms, and other essential infrastructure.

Additionally, 21 school buildings were constructed under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme, while 28 were built using funds from the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund.

He further informed that the foundation stones were laid today for 61 school buildings, with an expenditure of Rs. 277.55 crore, with each school constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.55 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund.

The Chief Minister said, "This is the new Assam. When we resolve to do something, we ensure its completion. We had dreamt of rebuilding school infrastructure across the state, and today we have turned that dream into reality."

The Chief Minister also announced that, within the next few days, 100 newly constructed schools in tea garden areas of the state would be formally inaugurated.

He noted that such a large-scale transformation of government-run educational institutions had never been seen in Assam before. Alongside infrastructure development, the government has recruited a significant number of new teachers.

He also said that currently 70 per cent of teachers in government schools are under 45 years of age.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister advised Samagra Shiksha, Assam, to prepare a model for integrating music and sports into the core school curriculum.

He stated that over the next five years, along with infrastructure development and teacher recruitment, music and sports must be brought into the mainstream of school education.

Referring to recent developments in Assam, the Chief Minister said several industrial and business establishments are expected to be set up in the state in the near future.

He said that if young people possess adequate skills, they will have ample employment opportunities in these industries.

The Chief Minister concluded by saying, "I firmly believe that today's Assam can undertake new and ambitious initiatives. Today's Assam is resolute, steadfast, and progressive. Whatever Assam resolves today, it delivers in reality. We must take Mother Assam to greater heights-this is our resolve."

Minister of Education Dr Ranoj Pegu, Director of Samagra Shiksha, Assam, Dr. Om Prakash, Commissioner and Secretary of the School Education Department Narayan Konwar, Director of Secondary Education Mamata Hojai, along with a host of other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and a large number of dignitaries were present at those venues.

The event was live-streamed to various locations across the state, where inauguration and foundation-laying ceremonies were organised on the premises of the concerned schools. (ANI)

