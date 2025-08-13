VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 13: Bhookhad Foods Pvt Ltd, a company founded in 2024 by Dr. Garima Singh (BAMS, MD Ayurveda), Dr. Pooja Singh (BDS), and Rajveer Singh (Diploma Engineering, Digital Marketing), today announced the official launch of tailoverpaws.com. This new online portal offers a comprehensive range of high-quality, lab-tested pet care products, marking Bhookhad Foods' exciting expansion into the pet industry. From grooming essentials to nourishing pet foods, tailoverpaws.com provides everything pet owners need under one convenient digital roof.

tailoverpaws.com aims to transform pet care by making essential products affordable and accessible. The company's mission is to simplify pet routines, ensuring they're a joyful experience for both pets and their devoted owners.

"Grooming shouldn't feel like a chore for pets or their owners," says Dr. Garima Singh of Bhookhad Foods Pvt Ltd. "As pet lovers, we've personally faced the challenges of muddy paws, lingering odors, and hesitant bath-time pups. Every product we're introducing is born from these real-world experiences, designed to make pet care easier, gentler, and truly effective."

What truly sets tailoverpaws apart is its unwavering dedication to quality. Each formula is meticulously crafted with pet-safe, natural ingredients, thoroughly tested by veterinarians, and, most importantly, approved by pets themselves. Recognizing that every furry friend is unique, tailoverpaws offers versatile products that cater to diverse needs, whether it's for water-averse companions, pets with sensitive skin, or those who simply love getting dirty.

Featured Products Available Now:

* Herbal Pet Shampoo 4-in-1: This complete coat care solution is enriched with a powerful blend of herbal extracts, offering four essential benefits in one gentle formula:

* Tick & Flea Protection: Natural herbal actives help deter common parasites.

* Itch Control: Soothes irritation and discomfort.

* Anti-Dandruff Action: Targets flakes and dry skin for a healthier scalp and coat.

* Deep Moisturizing Care: Hydrates the coat and skin, leaving fur soft, shiny, and manageable.It's free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and synthetic dyes, making it gentle enough for regular use on all breeds and coat types.

* Tidy Tails - Gentle Nourishing Pet Shampoo: A premium grooming essential designed to gently cleanse, deodorize, and nourish your pet's coat and skin. Its pH-balanced, pet-safe formula effectively removes grime while promoting a soft, shiny, and healthy coat without causing dryness.

* Paw Splash Paw Cleaner: A must-have hygiene tool for active pets, this innovative cleaner features soft silicone bristles and a built-in water reservoir for quick, gentle, and mess-free removal of dirt, mud, sand, pollen, and debris from paws.

* Gloss & Go Dry Bath - Waterless Pet Cleanser: Perfect for quick refreshes between traditional baths, this no-rinse, waterless solution effectively removes dirt, odor, and excess oil. It leaves coats clean, soft, and pleasantly scented, ideal for travel, cold weather, or pets anxious around water.

* Paw Balm: A soothing and protective balm designed to moisturize and heal cracked, dry, or irritated paw pads. Its natural formula creates a protective barrier against harsh elements.

* Earlipure Cleaner: A gentle, veterinarian-approved solution for maintaining optimal ear hygiene. It effectively removes wax, dirt, and debris, helping to prevent ear infections and reduce odor.

Bhookhad Foods Pvt Ltd is dedicated to continuously expanding its product line to meet the evolving needs of pets. Pet lovers are invited to visit https://tailoverpaws.com today to explore the full range of products and discover a new standard in pet care. Our products are conveniently available on Amazon, Flipkart, JioMart, and directly on Tailoverpaws.com.

About Bhookhad Foods Pvt Ltd

Established in 2024, Bhookhad Foods Pvt Ltd is driven by the expertise of its promoters: Dr. Garima Singh (BAMS, MD Ayurveda, with over 5 years of medical experience), Dr. Pooja Singh (BDS, with over 3 years of dental experience), and Rajveer Singh (Diploma Engineering, with over 3 years of digital marketing experience). The company is committed to delivering high-quality, lab-tested products that enhance the well-being and happiness of pets.

