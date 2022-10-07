Big Eyes Coin could be the biggest meme coin after Shiba Inu as it meets over USD 3 million presale target

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/ATK): The current narrative for current meme coins is that none has ever been able to meet up to the first meme coins like Dogecoin(DOGE) and Shiba Inu(SHIB). We've seen several new projects debut, looking like they could pull some number only to die out after a day's hype.

This narrative, however, might be taking a different turn with a new meme coin like the Big Eyes coin (BIG). The network aims to take a different, somewhat unique stance of creating cat-themed meme coins rather than dog coins that have saturated the market. Big eyes coin(BIG) could be the meme coin that meets up to top coins like Dogecoin and Shiba.

Additionally, the meme coin has been able to pull over USD 3 million on presale and is looking to do more, surpassing its USD 4.7 million target. Big eyes coin(BIG) have started on a good note, and there is more that many look forward to as it ushers in a new era for the meme coin meta.

The Cutest Pooch Takes The Reigns - Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu(SHIB) is the second-best meme coin in the cryptocurrency market. It is an Ethereum-based alternative to Dogecoin that comes with DeFi utilities for its users. Shiba Inu was considered competition to Doge as it was the only cryptocurrency that could surpass Doge, although only for a short while.

Although initially designed to be an ethereum alternative to Dogecoin, SHIB has developed to be a community-driven project that exists to provide varying opportunities for its users. It is compatible with ethereum based wallets, and the network has the potential to get incorporated into Ethereum-based decentralized finance applications, providing more utilities such as NFT marketplace and other DeFi utilities.

Its compatibility with the ethereum network has contributed to the network's growth through features like the ShibaSwap that allows its users to stake their SHIB tokens and also trade in a secure and safe environment.

More innovative plans are in place, and the Shiba Inu ecosystem is also planning to launch a network upgrade to its SHIB metaverse called the WAGMI temple hub. The creators claims that the network will be an addition to other hubs present in its newly launched metaverse and will provide more immersive experiences for users on the network.

Capitalism With A Conscience - Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Inspired by cute cats, the big eyes coin(BIG) is a new cat-themed meme coin looking to build on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a new project looking to build a community where crypto enthusiasts and investors can build their own wealth while promoting better crypto adoption.

Although still in stage 3 of its presale stage, the coin has generated more than USD 3 million, and it looks likely to generate more. Big eyes coin(BIG) has seen massive hype and buzz since its debut, and many are enthusiastic that it could be the next big thing in the meme coin meta.

It is a community-driven project that aims to give back as much to the community through charity initiatives while also giving its users the chance to generate money. The smart ones have decided to join the network, and it isn't too late for you to join the bandwagon. Click here to buy the BIG token on presale now.

New Big Eyes Bonus - Use code BIGOCT22 for a 5 per cent bonus when buying coins.

