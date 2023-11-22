NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: It is said that the journey is always more interesting than the destination itself. Embracing this spirit of exploration and adventure, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, joined hands with Gulf Oil to amplify Gulf Formula SUV Engine Oil's communication of 'Be Unstoppable on every terrain'. The collaboration aimed to highlight the unwavering passion of SUV enthusiasts for exploring diverse terrains, while emphasising the integral role a high-quality SUV engine oil plays in ensuring a smooth and reliable journey.

Marking the onset of a unique twist in the campaign, BIG FM's 3 popular RJs embarked on an unstoppable journey wherein RJ Khurafati Nitin, RJ Puneet and RJ Shekar Basha disappeared mysteriously after a routine visit to the car service station. Leaving listeners in suspense, the RJs embarked on an unstoppable journey, with RJ Khurafati Nitin heading to Neemrana Fort in Delhi, RJ Puneet exploring Chandrika Devi Temple in Lucknow, and RJ Shekar Basha venturing to Koheda Gutta in Hyderabad. Upon their return, the RJs delved deep into their SUV driving experiences, shedding light on the pivotal role of Gulf Formula SUV Engine Oil that fueled their uninterrupted adventures. The RJs recounted their encounters with challenging weather conditions and tough terrains, describing roads that didn't exist but that ultimately led them to breathtaking destinations. Adding to the intrigue, the RJs engaged in candid conversations with mechanics and encouraged listeners to share their thrilling unstoppable experiences.

Speaking about the campaign, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM said, "The 'Unstoppable India' campaign celebrated the captivating spirit of SUV owners who embarked on thrilling journeys, reminding us that, much like their adventures, it's the journey that truly defines our path. At BIG FM, we are committed to crafting innovative campaigns that resonate with both our partners and listeners alike and this one stands out as a prime example of that commitment. We are glad to have partnered with Gulf Oil once again on an interesting campaign and look forward to delivering content that engages and creates memorable experiences."

Spokesperson, Gulf Oil, said, "We are delighted to associate with BIG FM for yet another campaign. Partnering with BIG FM allows us to celebrate the indomitable spirit of SUV enthusiasts as they navigate extraordinary journeys. This campaign not only showcases the reliability of Gulf Formula SUV Engine Oil but also reinforces our shared values of innovation and adventure. Together, we look forward to fueling more unforgettable experiences on the road ahead."

The 'Unstoppable India' campaign culminated with a resounding message, underscoring the commitment to do something - Unstoppable. The campaign was extensively promoted on BIG FM's digital and social media platforms offering an immersive and experiential deep dive into the entire journey.

BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks with 58 stations, reaches 1.9K towns and 1.2 Lacs villages and over 34 Crore Indians across the country. BIG FM has evolved with the changing times. With the new positioning, BIG FM plays a meaningful, relevant and compelling role in the lives of consumers. It is not just about entertainment but a brand that has a purpose. With its extensive reach, localized content and credible RJs the brand plays the role of a 'thought inspirer' and an agent of positive change in society. The tag line - 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho' reflects the philosophy that 'Changing the world for the better starts with changing your thoughts'. Realigning the programming to reflect the new positioning, BIG FM has refreshed the music promise playing your favourite music tested with the audience besides bringing on board some big names from the Radio and entertainment spaces across all key markets. The network's occasion-based programming, CSR Activities and client integrated campaigns strongly reflects its Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho ethos. The original content-based shows and engaging brand-led campaigns have consistently won accolades at prestigious industry awards like the EMVIES, ABBYs, Asian Customer Engagement Awards, Indian Radio Forum & New York Festival.

