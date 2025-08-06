PNN

New Delhi [India], August 6: This funding will enable iShotsTM to launch its initial product lines, conduct extensive product sampling, garner consumer acceptance and establish a robust and scalable distribution channel comprising both online and offline.

Also Read | Swami Prasad Maurya Slapped in UP's Raebareli, Attacker Thrashed by His Supporters as Videos Go Viral.

iShots Beverages Pvt. Ltd., an emerging leader in the Indian Functional Nutrition space, announced the successful closure of its pre-seed funding round, raising a total of Rs. 2 Crores. The company seeks to revolutionize the functional beverages landscape in India by blending nutrition, innovation and flavor with a deep understanding of evolving consumer trends including growing health awareness, clean label movement and the need to balance health benefits with great flavor.

iShotsTM proprietary product line comprises functional wellness shots and fizzies, functional energy drinks, functional prebiotic + probiotic drinks that operate under its iShotsTM and DeluluTM brand names. It plans to bring several firsts to the market including highly bioavailable liquid nutrition shots and herb infused carbonated drinks to support anti-aging, weight management, endurance, stress and mood management. All of the company's products are Zero Sugar, Zero Calorie and made with curated and completely natural ingredients including Superfoods, Herbs, Vitamins & Minerals.

Also Read | Pornographic Content Case: Tis Hazari Court Rejects Ajaz Khan's Anticipatory Bail Plea.

The company was founded in Mar this year by Ms. Nidhi Saxena, a 3X entrepreneur alongwith a team of Co-Founders including Food Technologists, Clinical Experts, and Seasoned Marketers. Nidhi had earlier successfully exited Karmic Lifesciences, her maiden venture. The pre-seed round drew participation from a group of angel investors in India and the US, all of whom recognized the immense potential and disruptive capabilities of iShots Beverages. This strategic injection of capital will be instrumental in accelerating the company's mission to introduce unique, health-focused, and sustainable nutrition options to a diverse and growing Indian market.

"This funding round happens at a most opportune time when we are preparing to launch our first SKUs into the market," said Ms. Nidhi Saxena, Founder & MD at iShots Beverages Pvt. Ltd. "The quick closure of this funding round within a month validates our vision. While we are not in a hurry to raise more funds, we will be looking for a larger Pre-Series round post product launch and seeing some on ground traction."

Added Shrikant Gaikwad, the Chief Operating Officer of the company, "We took just 5 months to get our full product line-up and formulations ready and set-up the logistics backend. We are excited about going live shortly and hope to play big in this space as we scale."

The Indian Packaged F&B Industry is a $220 Bn+ market growing at 8-10% CAGR. Within this, Packaged Health F&B is identified as a $10 Bn growing at a CAGR of 8.1% (2024) and projected to grow to $68.4 Bn by 2030 thereby presenting an exciting opportunity for agile startups like iShots Beverages. iShots Beverages Pvt. Ltd. is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this trend, thanks to its innovative approach and nimble operating model. The company's focus on ingredient transparency, authentic flavors, and nutritional value alongwith a quirky brand positioning sets it apart from conventional beverage brands.

Contact Information

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or more information about iShots Beverages Pvt. Ltd. and its recent funding round, please contact:

Media Relations

iShots Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Email: communications@ishotslife.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)