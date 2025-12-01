NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 1: Billroth Hospitals, one of the city's leading multispeciality centres and a pioneer in advanced laparoscopic and laser procedures, has launched its Institute of Robotic Surgery, marking a major expansion of its minimally invasive surgical capabilities. The facility will use the SSi Mantra 3, an India-made next-generation surgical robot designed by SS Innovations, to perform a wide range of procedures with greater precision and improved patient outcomes.

The robotic platform will be deployed across oncology, gastrointestinal surgery, urology, thoracic surgery, gynaecology and complex general surgery. The SSi Mantra 3 will also support intricate operations involving the esophagus, stomach, liver, pancreas, biliary system, intestines, rectum, anal canal and urological organs such as the kidney, ureter, bladder and prostate. It will further aid minimally invasive interventions for reproductive tract conditions, retroperitoneal tumours and tumours of the chest.

The hospital said that the system will enhance its capabilities in performing complex hernia repairs, bile duct exploration, diaphragmatic repair, hiatus hernia fundoplication, metabolic and bariatric surgery, hysterectomy and tubal reimplantation. High-end procedures such as liver transplantation and cardiac bypass are also expected to benefit from the dexterity and stability offered by the robotic arms.

The SSi Mantra 3 features 3 to 5 fully modular robotic arms and supports more than 40 robotic endo-surgical instruments, enabling surgeons to tailor the setup to each operation. Its open-face console includes a 32-inch 3D 4K display, ergonomic controls and head-tracking safety, offering enhanced visual clarity and steadier control during long or complex surgeries.

In his comments, Dr. Rajesh Jeganathan, Chairman, Billroth Hospitals said, "We are pleased to launch a centre of excellence for robot-assisted surgery. Our goal is to democratise minimally invasive care by making it accessible and affordable for our patients. Those who require laparoscopic procedures should consider robotic surgery, as both follow the same minimally invasive principles. With a robot-assisted approach, even complex operations can be performed more safely, with faster recovery and shorter hospital stays - ultimately reducing overall treatment costs. This is especially beneficial for cancer patients who need intricate resections or long surgical hours. The minimally invasive technique also enables patients to get out of bed the very next day, significantly supporting quicker recovery."

He further added that robotic technology significantly enhances surgical precision. Unlike conventional open surgery, robotic systems provide a highly magnified, 10x enlarged 4K 3D view that offers exceptional clarity while preserving the depth perception of open procedures. The stable robotic platform minimises unintended hand movements, enabling greater accuracy and reducing blood loss. With a range of motion that exceeds natural human limits, the robotic arms can bend and rotate to access difficult-to-reach areas with ease. Importantly, surgeons operate from an ergonomically designed console, which reduces fatigue and allows for steadier control during long or complex surgeries.

Billroth Hospital was founded by the late Dr. V. Jeganathan on November 30, 1990, beginning as a modest 30-bed facility. Within six years, it expanded with an additional 70 beds, eventually growing into a 650-bed multi-specialty hospital. Guided by Dr. Jeganathan's vision, the hospital remains committed to delivering quality, affordable healthcare to people from all walks of life. This mission is upheld by a dedicated team of skilled doctors, advanced medical technology and well-trained paramedical staff, all working together to ensure comprehensive care and support for every patient.

