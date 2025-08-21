Blackpanda Wins Second Consecutive Frost & Sullivan 2025 Company of the Year for Incident Response Excellence in Asia-Pacific

PRNewswire

Singapore, August 21: As cyberattacks surge across Asia-Pacific, Blackpanda has been named Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Company of the Year for Incident Response Excellence for the second consecutive year, a recognition of how the firm is fundamentally changing cyber emergency response across the region.

Also Read | PKL 2025: Ashu Malik Set To Lead Dabang Delhi KC in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12.

* Blackpanda's IR-1 subscription achieves triple-digit growth, securing Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Company of the Year Award for cyber incident response leadership.

Traditional incident response services cost $25,000-$100,000 per incident, pricing out the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that represent a major share of cyberattacks. Many SMEs facing breaches cannot afford expert help.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Mehndi Designs: Simple Arabic Henna Patterns and Ganpati Bappa Mehndi Images To Enhance Your Ethnic Style During Ganeshotsav (Watch Videos).

Blackpanda's IR-1 subscriptionaddresses this crisis through fixed-cost, SLA-backed incident response delivered via a unified SaaS platform. Combining 24/7 expert response, continuous vulnerability scanning, and embedded cyber insurance, the subscription model has achieved triple-digit year-over-year growth since its 2023 launch.

WATCH VIDEO: WHAT IS IR-1?

"Traditional incident response has been like premium healthcare: excellent if you can afford it, devastating if you can't," said Gene Yu, Founder & CEO of Blackpanda. "IR-1 is making digital emergency response as accessible as roadside assistance, protecting businesses across Asia that were previously left defenseless."

At the core of Frost & Sullivan's recognition is Blackpanda's innovative Assurance-to-Insurance (A2I) approach, which integrates immediate response with financial protection under a single point of accountability. As both the incident responder and Lloyd's of London coverholder, Blackpanda eliminates the silos between independent responders, insurers, and forensic providers during a crisis. This unified approach enables faster containment, lowers premiums, and eliminates IR deductibles.

The company's partner-led strategy embeds IR-1 subscriptions directly into telecommunications packages, managed service offerings, and enterprise hardware across Asia. Partnerships with regional telcos integrate cyber emergency response into broadband packages, extending enterprise-grade protection to consumers and SMEs through trusted providers.

BECOME A PARTNER OF BLACKPANDA TODAY

"Our second consecutive award validates that subscription-based, partner-driven democratization is the future of cyber resilience in Asia," added Gene Yu. "When a Hong Kong hotel or Philippine manufacturer faces ransomware, they deserve the same level of expert response as a multinational corporation."

VIEW REAL-WORLD CASES HANDLED BY BLACKPANDA'S ELITE INCIDENT RESPONDERS

As a hyper-specialized incident response firm operating from strategic hubs in Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Manila, Blackpanda is expanding its mission to make cyber emergency response an essential business safeguard rather than a privilege reserved for a few.

About Blackpanda

Blackpanda is a Lloyd's of London-accredited insurance coverholder and Asia's leading local cyber incident response firm, delivering end-to-end digital emergency support across the region.

We are pioneering the A2I (Assurance to Insurance) model -- uniting detection, response, and insurance into a seamless pathway that accelerates recovery and strengthens resilience.

Through expert consulting, response assurance subscriptions, and integrated cyber insurance, we help organisations prepare, respond, and recover from cyber attacks -- all delivered by local specialists working in concert.

Our mission is clear: to bring complete cyber peace of mind to every organisation in Asia, from the first moment of breach through full recovery and beyond.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)