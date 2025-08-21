The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha, the Hindu god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Hailed as the remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesha’s birth anniversary is a spectacle in Maharashtra, the state which celebrates him for ten days as Ganeshotsav with great enthusiasm. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi, the festival is marked with the installation of Lord Ganesha’s murtis in homes and elaborate pandals. During the festival, women opt for traditional looks by adorning henna on their hands and feet, wearing ethnic clothes and more. Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, which starts on August 27, we bring you beautiful mehndi designs, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi henna patterns, Ganpati Bappa mehendi images and simple Arabic henna patterns that will inspire you to create beautiful designs on the festival.

Mehndi holds a deep cultural and spiritual significance during Ganesh Chaturthi, as it symbolises auspiciousness, purity and devotion. Mehndi is traditionally believed to bring good fortune and ward off negative energies. During Ganesh Chaturthi, women and girls adorn their hands with intricate designs of Lord Ganesha, modaks, flowers, swastikas and traditional motifs. These designs are artistic expressions and a way of invoking divine blessings. The cooling nature of henna is also said to calm the mind and body, helping devotees remain focused and peaceful during the ten days of festivities. Check out the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 mehndi designs and beautiful henna patterns to apply on your hands on the auspicious festival.

Watch Video of Ganesh Chaturthi Mehndi Designs:

Watch Video of Simple Arabic Henna Patterns:

Watch Video of Vinayaka Chaturthi Mehendi Designs:

Watch Video of Lord Ganesha Mehndi Patterns:

Ganpati Bappa Mehndi Designs:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Weddingz.in (@weddingz.in)

Lord Ganesha Images For Unique Henna Patterns:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinjal's mehndi (@kinjalpareshpatel)

Just as devotees decorate idols of Lord Ganesha with flowers, ornaments and colours, adorning oneself with mehndi becomes a symbolic act of devotion. It enhances the celebration by uniting artistry with spirituality, making the festival more vibrant and meaningful.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).