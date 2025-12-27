BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 27: Blenders Pride Fashion Tour brought the curtains down on this year's edition, with a breakthrough fashion narrative that shattered moulds of fashion craft as it is known. Set against the dramatic backdrop of iconic Howrah Bridge and transforming the city's historic Hooghly River into a spectacular runway, the finale edition presented an experimental collection by designer Anamika Khanna AK | OK, with the charismatic Ishaan Khatter as the showstopper, that pushed design beyond convention and made fashion move into the next era.

In collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the showcase challenged long-held notions of craftsmanship, treating it not as a static tradition but as a living, evolving force. Anamika Khanna's AK | OK dismantled familiar craft vocabularies -- zardozi, chikankari and mirror work -- pulling them apart and reassembling them through futuristic tailoring, metallic interventions and cosmic-inspired graphics.

The show unfolded on a Barge, anchored in the midst of the Hoogly River, transforming it into a floating theatre of fashion. It opened with divers emerging onto the barge and scaffolding brought alive through light, smoke, and sound. Models appeared from within the structure to a high-energy score, as responsive lasers shifted with each step, amplifying the tension and momentum of the show. The narrative peaked with powerful chainmail looks presented as a unified statement, followed by sculptural silhouettes in motion. The finale delivered a dramatic crescendo with Ishaan's arrival in a speedboat, culminating in a collective closing moment set against the iconic Howrah Bridge.

Adding a touch of gravitas to the evening was The Bengal Paddle vessel, with its museum-like interiors and historic detailing, that hosted the who's who of the city before they were brought onboard the barge. The Riverine Museum within its former boiler room, that houses rare marine artefacts and curated installations tracing the Hooghly's legacy, created an immersive cultural backdrop that complemented the sophistication of the showcase.

Debasree Dasgupta, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, said, "Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has always been at the forefront of shaping fashion and cultural conversations. As the final chapter of this edition, Kolkata delivered the very essence of what makes fashion truly transformative. 'Future Is Crafted' was not just a showcase--it was a powerful statement on how heritage and innovation converge to create something extraordinary."

Designer Anamika Khanna, sharing her thoughts on the show, said, "Together with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, I was delighted to showcase how Indian craftsmanship can be deconstructed and reimagined for the modern world. Witnessing the audience embrace this bold reinterpretation of heritage was truly exhilarating."

Showstopper Ishaan Khatter said, "Being part of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour felt completely in sync with my own instinct to experiment and move beyond the expected. Watching craftsmanship break out of its traditional mould and take on a sharper, more expressive form made the experience incredibly exciting. Set against such an iconic backdrop, it felt like being part of a moment where fashion wasn't just shown, but actively shaped."

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, expressed, "FDCI was delighted to collaborate with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, uniting two powerhouses of fashion to shape its future. The Kolkata edition celebrated creativity, culture, and set the pace for what's next in Indian fashion."

