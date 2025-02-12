BusinessWire India

Chandigarh [India], February 12: After kicking off with a successful show in Gurugram, Blenders Pride Fashion Tour transformed Chandigarh into a pulsating canvas of street-inspired fashion, live music, and bold creativity. The evening was engulfed with street-style art, freestyle dance-offs, music performances, a vibing industrial look, and youthful, adventurous edgy street fashion brought to life by Kanika Goyal's bold designs, and Jacqueline Fernandez's stunning runway presence! In collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the tour continues to set the stage with iconic showcases celebrating India's evolving fashion narrative. The synergy between FDCI's expertise and the tour's cutting-edge vision reached new heights in Chandigarh, seamlessly blending street luxe with bold, avant-garde expressions, setting the benchmark for an unforgettable experience. The evening was a celebration of fashion, music, and art, as it spotlighted designer Kanika Goyal's distinctive aesthetic. Her collection was a visual treat, showcased through bold silhouettes, vibrant hues, and experimental fabrics that redefined the urban narrative. The runway came alive with an eclectic mix of design and storytelling with elements that captured the essence of the designer's artistic universe. Showstopper Jacqueline Fernandez brought the designer's vision to life, exuding a flawless blend of confidence and unapologetic charm. Adding to the experience, Hari & Sukhmani performed live on the runway, delivering a mesmerizing musical act that seamlessly synced with the energy and rhythm of the fashion showcase. Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development at Pernod Ricard India said, "Kanika Goyal's showcase embodies the adventurous pulse of a new-age dynamic culture - one that aligns seamlessly with our vision to create a world where individuality and innovation take centre stage. As the tour moves ahead, the upcoming experiences will continue to showcase the evolving face of fashion, as 'The One and Only' platform converging innovation and iconicity like never before." Designer Kanika Goyal, sharing her thoughts on the show, said, "This collection is a celebration of fearless individuality and the intersection of street and luxury. Blenders Pride Fashion Tour provided the perfect platform to showcase this vision, and Chandigarh, with its vibrant energy, was an ideal setting to bring it to life. The audience's enthusiastic response was overwhelming, and I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to share my vision with them." Showstopper Jacqueline Fernandez said,"Walking for Kanika Goyal at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour was an incredible experience. Her bold and adventurous designs perfectly captured the spirit of this celebration. The energy, creativity, and dynamic spirit of this event were unmatched. It's amazing to be part of a celebration that brings together fashion, art, and music in such a unique way." Indian folktronic duo, Hari & Sukhmani said, "Music has the power to elevate every experience, and performing live on the runway at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Chandigarh was truly special. We loved being part of this immersive showcase that celebrated creativity in its most dynamic form."

"The Chandigarh edition was a perfect example of the iconic world of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, and the impact it creates by bringing together the best in fashion & style. As curator of the tour, it's exciting to see how it continues to take shape as 'The One and Only' platform of en vogue experiences," says curator Ashish Soni.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI expressed, "FDCI couldn't have been prouder to partner with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, where we continue to redefine the fashion landscape. Chandigarh was a true testament to this evolving narrative. As two powerhouses in fashion, we're committed to shaping the future of fashion experiences."

The Fashion Tour is now headed to Guwahati on February 22nd, 2025, where designer Jay Jajal's brand, Jaywalking's innovative designs will be brought to life by Tiger Shroff's captivating presence and thumping beats by KRSNA and KARMA.

