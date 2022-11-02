New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): BLS International was the official Co-sponsor of the Golf Tournament Embassies Cup 2022.

BLS International is a reputed international tech-enabled services partner with an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services for various governments worldwide.

The tournament was played at India's one of the best golf courses Qutab Golf Club, Saket, New Delhi. THE EMBASSIES CUP - 2022 witnessed the participation of top-notch corporate and industry leaders from Malaysia, Spain, Georgia, New York, and Indian firms, as well as diplomats and bureaucrats from the participating nations.

This is the first time that BLS International was a part of the Embassies Cup. This partnership gave immense visibility to the brand via the Golf match. The brand's logo was displayed in high-visibility areas in the greens where the tournament was played.

Diwakar Aggarwal, Chairman, BLS International said on the occasion, "The success of the recently held Embassies Cup has encouraged us to plan more such golfing events. We intend to work closely with Embassies, Governments and their agencies, and trade promotion bodies of other nations. We promise the golfing enthusiasts world over that the upcoming editions of such events will be even better."

Given the stupendous success of the tournament, we cannot thank enough the golfers who participated, but also the brands that made this event what it turned out to be. The number of participants were more than 100, to name a few: The Embassies of Georgia, Italy, Kenya, and Croatia; Ministry of External Affairs-India; Malaysian Tourism; Edelweiss Private Wealth; Samsung; MAX Hospitals.

Now, a special mention of our organisers and sponsors who made this event possible, including, among others: RN Sports Marketing; The Khyber; Tourism Malaysia; Tata Housing; and India Golf Weekly.

BLS International Services Ltd. is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005.

The company is recognized as "India's Most Valuable Companies" by Business Today Magazine, "Best under a Billion' company" by Forbes Asia and ranked among "Fortune India's Next 500 companies".

The company works with over 46 client governments including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies & Consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of more than 27,000 centres globally with a robust strength of over 20,000 employees and associates that provides consular, biometrics and citizen services. BLS has processed over 62 million applications to date globally.

BLS International is certified with CMMI DEV V2.0 & SVC V2.0 along with ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems; ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management Systems; ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems; ISO/ IEC 45001:2018 for Occupational Safety and Health; ISO / IEC 20000-1:2011 for IT Service Management; ISO 26000:2010 for Social Responsibility; ISO 23026:2015 for System Engineering and Management Requirements; ISO/IEC 28000:2017 for Supply Chain Management System; ISO/IEC 27002: 2013 for Management of Information Security; ISO 31000: 2018 for Risk Management; ISO 27001:2013 for Risk Management of Information.

BLS International is the only listed company in this domain with operations in 66 countries.

BSE: 540073; NSE: BLS; MSE: BLS. Website: www.blsinternational.com.

