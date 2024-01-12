ATK

New Delhi [India], January 12: The past few months have been a testament to the resilience and potential of the cryptocurrency market, transitioning from a prolonged bear phase to a promising bullish trend. At BNS, we acknowledge that our journey has not always been smooth, but our commitment to enhancing user experience remains unwavering. As the crypto market ushers in a new era of growth and optimism in 2024, we at BNS are excited to announce a series of groundbreaking initiatives designed to redefine the trading experience for our users. In our continuous effort to lead the industry with innovative solutions, we are introducing changes that not only cater to the evolving needs of our community but also set new standards in the world of cryptocurrency trading.

Firstly, we are addressing one of the most significant pain points for crypto traders: the withdrawal fees charged by other exchanges. In a move that reflects our commitment to offering the best possible trading experience, BNS will now refund the withdrawal fee charged by other exchanges for every deposit made on our platform. This policy is more than just a financial incentive; it's a statement of our dedication to providing value and support to our users at every step of their trading journey.

Additionally, we are thrilled to announce the elimination of trading fees on all pairs for at least the Next 03 Months.This bold initiative is a testament to our desire to give back to the community and stimulate more active participation in crypto trading. By removing the barrier of trading fees, we aim to create a more inclusive and accessible trading environment for everyone, from seasoned traders to newcomers venturing into the world of digital currencies for the first time ," said Gaurav Dahake, CEO & Co-founder, BNS.

Moreover, Bitdroplet, our pioneering SIP platform in the crypto space, continues to lead the way with its innovative approach. We are not only absorbing the TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) on behalf of our users but are also expanding our offerings by adding more of the tokens most requested by our community. This enhancement to Bitdroplet ensures that our users can continue to invest in their preferred cryptocurrencies with greater ease and convenience, further solidifying our position as a user-centric exchange.

These initiatives are just the beginning of our journey in 2024. We are committed to continuously exploring new ways to enhance the trading experience, ensuring that BNS remains at the forefront of the crypto trading revolution. Hence, a few more changes we've brought about are:

INR Deposits and Withdrawals: We are expanding our payment modes for INR deposits, currently supporting IMPS, UPI, NEFT, and RTGS, with more options on the way. For INR withdrawals, we are addressing the bottlenecks and streamlining processes to ensure swifter transactions. Despite legal hurdles, we are close to resolving these issues and enhancing the overall user experience.

P2P Withdrawals: Our P2P withdrawal system is set for an upgrade, promising faster matching and a more seamless trade and chat experience, ensuring that users can access their funds swiftly and efficiently.

Bitdroplet and Token Listing: Bitdroplet continues to be a revolutionary SIP platform in the crypto space. Along with absorbing the TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) for our users and adding more requested tokens, we are also committed to bringing the most trending tokens to our platform within a week of their release, thanks to our robust infrastructure.

KYC Compliance and Crypto Transactions: In line with our FIU-India (Financial Intelligence Unit; under the Department of Revenue) we have implemented ReKYC procedures to enhance security. Further, we've also improved the efficiency of crypto deposits and withdrawals. In a market-first move, we will refund the withdrawal fee charged by other exchanges for every deposit made on our platform.

Margin and Futures Trading: Our platform was among the pioneers in introducing margin trading, and we are continually refining our services, including leverage adjustments and new tokens in our lend and borrow order book. For futures trading, we invite user feedback to enhance our services further.

FIP and Liquidity Improvements: We are introducing new FIP variants and in the process of addition of DeFi staking options. Our aim is to provide users access to emerging chains like SUI, SEI, Aptos, and others for a diverse trading and investment experience. Additionally, we have opened our APIs and are integrating more liquidity providers to ensure seamless trading.

Innovations and Offers: BNS has always been at the forefront of innovation, and we are working on new features to maximise returns for our users through staking, farming, airdrops, and more. Our upcoming offers are designed to reward our users for their engagement on our platform.

We are excited about what 2024 holds for the crypto community and BNS. Stay tuned for more updates and enhancements as we strive to provide a superior trading experience.

