PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd (NSE: BTML | BSE: 543767 | INEOEEJ01023), one of India's leading content production houses with a strong portfolio of successful television and digital shows, has announced its latest AI-driven innovation, CastMatch - the flagship agent of Bodhi Tree AI and the first casting platform built entirely around conversation.

Also Read | 'Regrettably Acknowledged': IndiGo Offers Travel Vouchers Worth INR 10,000 to Severely Impacted Customers During Flight Disruption.

BTML officially launched CastMatch, India's first conversational AI-powered casting platform that eliminates the need for traditional casting software. The platform allows users to chat and describe their casting requirement - no dashboards, no forms, no learning curve.

Casting in 60 seconds powered by AIIn production testing, CastMatch has reduced the time required to generate a casting shortlist from 2-3 hours to under 60 seconds, representing a 98% reduction. It achieves this by searching through over 15,000 actor profiles using AI that understands context, not just keywords.

Also Read | Ethanol Mixing in Petrol Shows No Adverse Impact on Cars; Benefitting Farmers, Nitin Gadkari Tells Lok Sabha.

Hybrid AI for Precision & Speed:CastMatch operates on a hybrid AI architecture combining local models and OpenAI GPT-4, supported by 1536-dimension semantic embeddings for high-precision matches. The platform delivers fast and reliable performance with:

* Actor search under <500 milliseconds* AI response under <300 milliseconds time-to-first-token (62% faster than industry standard)* 99.9% uptime target* Cost efficiency below $0.50 per user per month.10 AI Tools & 12-Agent Roadmap Rollout:

CastMatch integrates 10 AI-powered tools, such as script analysis, role extraction, actor recommendations, and budget summaries, and is the first release in Bodhi Tree's 12-Agent AI roadmap, covering workflows from pre-production to post-production. The product enters closed beta with select studios and casting directors, with a commercial SaaS rollout planned to scale across the industry.

A step toward AI-enabled entertainmentWith CastMatch, Bodhi Tree moves closer to its vision of modernising entertainment workflows through AI-driven efficiency, speed and intelligent decision-making.

Commenting on the New Launches, Mr Mautik Tolia, Managing Director, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Limited, said:

"We didn't set out to build better casting software. We set out to eliminate the need for it. CastMatch is what happens when you stop thinking about features and start thinking about how humans actually work - through conversation."

Mr Aditya Pratap Singh, Head of AI & Technology, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Limited, added:

"I've watched brilliant casting directors spend entire afternoons on decisions that CastMatch now surfaces in under a minute. We're not replacing their judgment - we're giving them superpowers. And this is just the first agent."

About Mr. Aditya Pratap SinghAditya Pratap Singh leads BodhiTree AI with 11+ years of experience in data-driven design. As UX Leader at IndiGo Airlines - India's largest carrier - he has delivered measurable improvements in conversion, satisfaction, and revenue. He holds a Master's in New Media Design from the National Institute of Design and a B. Tech in Computer Science, enabling him to bridge design vision with technical execution, previously at InterMiles (Etihad Company), Dineout, and Tarantula Labs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)