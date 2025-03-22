VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 22: In a groundbreaking decision, the Madras High Court has ruled in favor of Novex Communications, empowering them to issue licenses without registering as a copyright society. This verdict, delivered on March 10, 2025, is a significant milestone for the Indian music industry, offering greater flexibility for music owners and music assignees ( including Bollywood music companies ) to issue musical copyright licenses and protect musical copyrights.

Also Read | PLI Scheme Job Creation in India: Government's Production-Linked Incentive Scheme Clocks INR 1.61 Lakh Crore in Investment, Generates 11.5 Lakh Jobs.

The implications of this case are far-reaching, and Bollywood film stars, singers, and music companies are set to benefit from this new law. With this victory, music copyright holders in India will receive better and more handsome royalties, ultimately benefiting the Indian Film industry as a whole.

What Does This Mean for the Indian Music Industry?

Also Read | Suhana Khan Snapped at Rumored Beau Agastya Nanda's Restaurant 'Project Hum' in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Increased Royalties: Music copyright holders can expect to receive better and more handsome royalties, providing a significant boost to the Indian music industry and Indian film industry ( including Bollywood industry )!

-Greater Flexibility: Music owners and assignees through a copyright license company like NOVEX COMMUNICATIONS will have greater flexibility to issue licenses and protect copyrights, making it easier to manage their intellectual property.M and raise good revenues for them in particular and for our film industry.

In a groundbreaking decision, the Madras High Court has ruled in favor of Novex Communications, setting aside an earlier order dated December 8, 2021. This verdict, delivered on March 10, 2025, empowers Novex Communications, as a copyright assignee, to issue licenses without registering as a copyright society.

This landmark decision against DXC Technologies P Ltd and Cognizant Technologies Solutions India Pvt Ltd aligns with the Bombay High Court's January 24, 2024, ruling, which recognized copyright assignees like Novex Communications as "owners" with the authority to issue licenses. The Madras High Court's division bench has now conclusively overturned the earlier order, settling the position that Novex Communications can issue licenses as owners .

-Precedent for Licensing Business : This landmark decision sets a precedent for the musical licensing business in India, providing clarity and guidance for music companies and music copyright holders.

This decision is a significant win for Novex Communications and the Indian music industry as a whole. As the industry continues to evolve, it's essential to stay up-to-date on the latest developments in music copyright law and keep uplifting the musical copyright for Bollywood and Indian film industry!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)