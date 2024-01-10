PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 10: Nandani Creation Ltd (NCL) (NSE: JAIPURKURT), a leading player in women's Indian wear, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Franchise India, signalling a momentous stride in its expansion endeavours. This collaboration aims to introduce 75 new 'Jaipur Kurti' franchise stores under brand 'Jaipur Kurti', 'Amaiva' and our Luxury brand 'Jaipur Kurti Luxe' across six states by 2027, providing fashion enthusiasts nationwide with access to the brand's exquisite collections.

The Master Franchise Agreement inked with Franchise India is poised to redefine the retail experience, offering a seamless fusion of traditional and contemporary fashion. These new stores will not only showcase the company's signature designs but will also serve as a one-stop destination for customer engagement, featuring personalized styling consultations and exclusive shopping experiences.

The selected geographies for these stores -- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand -- have been strategically chosen to maximize reach, cater to diverse demographics, and mark the brand's entrance into new regions.

This partnership holds significant importance in the company's expansion strategy, emphasizing its commitment to establishing a retail presence across India through an asset-light model. The opening of these stores is expected to reduce dependence on third-party e-commerce platforms while enhancing the company's revenue and profitability.

Anuj Mundhra, Chairman & Managing Director of Nandani Creation Limited, commented on the collaboration, stating, "This partnership signifies a new chapter in our journey to empower women through fashion. We are delighted to join hands with Franchise India, Asia's leading integrated franchise solution company, to expand our footprint across key regions, making our collections more accessible and celebrating the beauty of Indian attire."

About Nandani Creation Ltd.:

Nandani Creation Limited founded in 2012, is a Jaipur-based online-first fashion player offering women Indian wear products under brands 'Jaipur Kurti' , 'Amaiva' & 'Desi fusion'. The company has its own manufacturing set-up at Jaipur with sales channels comprising third-party online platforms (Myntra, Ajio, Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, etc.), its own website (https://www.jaipurkurti.com/), mobile application (App store and Play Store) and 11 retail stores (7 COCO retail stores 4 in Jaipur, 1 in Bengaluru, 1 in Kota & 1 in Shri Ganganagar and 4 FOFO retail stores 1 in Mathura, 1 in Gurugram, 1 in Ghaziabad & 1 Ambikapur).

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements and/or based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Nandani Creation. The forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements. Nandani Creation does not intend, and is under no obligation, to update any forward looking statement contained in this press release.

Nandani Creation Limited with its brand 'Jaipur Kurti' sells its products through various channels, including third-party online platforms and its official website. For more information, visit www.jaipurkurti.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314134/Jaipur_Kurti.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314546/Franchise_India_Jaipur_Kurti.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267041/Jaipur_Kurti_Logo.jpg

