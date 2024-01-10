Swami Vivekananda was a key figure in the introduction of Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world. Born as Narendranath Datta in 1863 in Kolkata, Swamiji was a spiritual leader and philosopher of the late 19th century. His birthday is celebrated in India as National Youth Day in honour of his ideals and contributions to the youth and the nation. Vivekananda's teachings were rooted in the idea of the divinity of the soul and the universality of religion. His famous speech was delivered at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago in 1893. The speech marked a historic moment, where he spoke about religious tolerance and the acceptance of all faiths, gaining him widespread recognition. He became a disciple of the 19th-century mystic Ramakrishna and the founder of Ramakrishna Mission. In 2024, India will celebrate his 161st birth anniversary.

Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago Speech: Full Text

“Sisters and Brothers of America,

It fills my heart with joy unspeakable to rise in response to the warm and cordial welcome which you have given us. I thank you in the name of the most ancient order of monks in the world, I thank you in the name of the mother of religions, and I thank you in the name of millions and millions of Hindu people of all classes and sects.

My thanks, also, to some of the speakers on this platform who, referring to the delegates from the Orient, have told you that these men from far-off nations may well claim the honor of bearing to different lands the idea of toleration. I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. We believe not only in universal toleration, but we accept all religions as true. I am proud to belong to a nation which has sheltered the persecuted and the refugees of all religions and all nations of the earth. I am proud to tell you that we have gathered in our bosom the purest remnant of the Israelites, who came to Southern India and took refuge with us in the very year in which their holy temple was shat­tered to pieces by Roman tyranny. I am proud to belong to the religion which has sheltered and is still fostering the remnant of the grand Zoroastrian nation. I will quote to you, brethren, a few lines from a hymn which I remember to have repeated from my earliest boyhood, which is every day repeated by millions of human beings: “As the different streams having their sources in different paths which men take through different tendencies, various though they appear, crooked or straight, all lead to Thee.”

The present convention, which is one of the most august assemblies ever held, is in itself a vindication, a declaration to the world of the wonderful doctrine preached in the Gita: "Whosoever comes to Me, through whatsoever form, I reach him; all men are struggling through paths which in the end lead to me." Sectarianism, bigotry, and its horrible descen­dant, fanaticism, have long possessed this beautiful earth. They have filled the earth with vio­lence, drenched it often and often with human blood, destroyed civilization and sent whole nations to despair. Had it not been for these horrible demons, human society would be far more advanced than it is now. But their time is come; and I fervently hope that the bell that tolled this morning in honor of this convention may be the death-knell of all fanaticism, of all persecutions with the sword or with the pen, and of all uncharitable feelings between persons wending their way to the same goal".

Swami Vivekananda’s teachings continue to inspire millions worldwide, making him an iconic figure in India's cultural and spiritual history. His famous speech in Chicago not only showcased the rich spiritual heritage of India but also encouraged people of the world to embrace a broader understanding of spirituality.

