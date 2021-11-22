Moscow [Russia], November 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The price of January futures for Brent crude dropped below $78 per barrel in the early hours of Monday, reaching a record low for the first time since October 1.

As of 02:02 Moscow time on Monday (23:02 GMT on Sunday), the price of January futures for Brent was dropping 0.69 percent, to $77.93 per barrel.

The price of January futures for WTI crude was going down 0.56 percent in the early hours of Monday, to $75.19 per barrel. (ANI/Sputnik)

