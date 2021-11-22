Kartik Aaryan, who celebrates his 31st birthday on November 22, had made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. His journey in the world of showbiz wasn’t easy. He had have his own set of ups and downs. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety released in 2018 proved to be a breakthrough film for the actor. Then came in the rom-coms Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. All these years the actor has entertained the audience through his films. But apart from big screen, Kartik has ruled fans’ hearts even off screen. Dhamaka: Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About the Film’s Success and How It Motivated Him to Keep Trying Different Projects.

Kartik Aaryan often shares intriguing posts on Instagram. It is not just about the pictures that he shares, but it’s the caption that he puts up that has often grabbed netizens’ attention. They are witty and one will go ROFL. Fans go gaga over the posts he shares on social media. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at the seven Insta posts shared by Kartik that tickled our funny bones.

A Loving Yet Crazy Bro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Aww

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Hearty Note

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

COVID-19 K Side Effects

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

That's Cool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Hahahaa..

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Isn’t Kartik Aaryan totally entertaining even off screen? We wish the handsome hunk a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead with many more amazing projects.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2021 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).