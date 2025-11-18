Brews & Spirits Expo 2025 Returns to Bengaluru With a Strong Focus on Technology, Innovation, and Cross-Category Collaboration

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: The Brews & Spirits Expo 2025 is set to take place from November 27 to 29 at the KTPO Convention Centre in Whitefield, bringing together one of India's largest professional gatherings for the beverage production, processing, and technology ecosystem. The annual platform--positioned as a structured B2B environment--will convene manufacturers, engineering specialists, ingredient experts, packaging innovators, automation developers, and supply-chain service providers under one roof.

With India's broader beverage sector projected to witness an estimated 8-10% growth in 2025-26, industry stakeholders are expected to use this forum to explore new capabilities, exchange technical insights, and evaluate next-generation production solutions. Organisers anticipate the participation of more than 6,000 professionals, representing a wide spectrum of roles across product development, operations, equipment engineering, hospitality formats, regulatory compliance, and brand strategy.

Over 100 national and international exhibitors will showcase technologies and services that support the end-to-end beverage value chain. These include advanced filtration units, fermentation research tools, flavour-engineering systems, industrial equipment, processing lines, cold-chain solutions, packaging formats, and material science applications. Among the organisations expected to present their innovations are Alfa Laval, JGR Bartops, Prodeb, Janus International, Falcon, Brewdriver, Tastecraft, Forgestop, DSM Fermenich, Reisys, Elanpro, Destilla Sharp International, Spectraa Technology, Lumiere Technologies, Fermentis by Lesaffre, The Catalysts Group, Lallemand, JC Ribiero and several engineering and solutions companies that enable production infrastructure across multiple beverage categories.

Knowledge Platforms and Conferences to Drive Sector Dialogue

A major feature of the expo will be the 'Liquid Experiences Conference' curated by Tulleeho, scheduled for November 27. The conference aims to explore themes influencing the next phase of the Indian beverage landscape, focusing on innovation, consumer experience, design thinking, retail environments, brand homes, skill development, and modern workplace capabilities.

The speaker lineup includes Anand Virmani, Anagha Maareesha, Aslam Gafoor, Bhavesh Patel (World of Wines), Gagan Sharma (Indulge India), Geetanjali Chhabra (Diageo India), Hansel Vaz, Hemang Chandat (Monika Alcobev), Jonas Ax (Bacardi India), Karina Aggarwal (Gigglewater), Lolita Sarkar, Paul P. John (John Distilleries), Nakul Bhonsle, Natalya Watson (WSET), Robert Piggot (Lallemand), Vishal Deorah, Vaniitha Jaiin, and several other domain specialists.

These discussions will examine how consumer expectations, design-led experiences, product identity, and cultural shifts influence the direction of beverage formats in India. The conference also aims to provide participants with a clearer understanding of global standards, emerging categories, compliance, safety frameworks, and new research trends.

Workshops, Technical Sessions, and Skills Training

Technical excellence remains a central component of the Brews & Spirits Expo. VLB Berlin will conduct an in-depth workshop on Microbiological Quality Control, a focus area that has gained significance among producers looking to enhance consistency, reduce operational variability, and maintain stringent quality norms.

A range of masterclasses led by educators, technical consultants, and specialists will address:

* Barrel influence and storage science* Fermentation precision and flavour evolution* Plant-to-bottle production journeys* SmartCap technology for reducing maturing losses* Beer education fundamentals* Kombucha processing techniques

Additionally, the IBG Flair & Mixology Challenge, hosted with the India Bartenders Guild, will allow professionals to demonstrate technical skill, precision, speed, and creativity through competitive routines.

Recognising Excellence in Hospitality and Bar Programs

The expo will host two award ceremonies aimed at acknowledging creativity, service standards, and innovation across the beverage and hospitality landscape.

The bbb Awards 2025, presented by Brews & Spirits magazine on November 27, will highlight high-performing beverage brands preferred in leading bars nationwide, based on consumption patterns and industry feedback.

The Sip & Savour Hospitality Awards, presented by PDA Ventures on November 28, will recognise restaurants, taprooms, thematic bars, and hospitality spaces across Bengaluru for their excellence in service, ambience, and consumer experience.

Both awards serve to document emerging preferences, design innovations, and evolving consumer behaviour.

World Tea & Coffee Expo to Run Concurrently

To promote cross-category learning, the World Tea & Coffee Expo (WTCE) will run alongside the Brews & Spirits Expo. This platform will bring together growers, exporters, processors, packaging specialists, roasters, retailers, product developers, and technology companies from the tea and coffee sectors. The concurrent event will strengthen opportunities for collaboration between India's traditional and emerging beverage segments.

Industry Associations and Support

The 2025 edition is supported by several associations, including the All India Distillers Association (AIDA), Craft Brewers Association, Apex Wine Club India, Sake Club India, Karnataka Grape & Wine Board, Indian Malt Whisky Association, WSCI, Brewers Association of India, and others who contribute to research, training, and compliance frameworks.

Organisers believe the expo will help industry professionals navigate evolving market requirements, technological shifts, sustainability standards, consumer insights, supply-chain efficiencies, and future-ready production practices.

For details on registration, exhibitor participation, and conference schedules, visit www.brewsnspiritsexpo.com.

Media Contact: Nijith Nair | +91 95915 64343 | nijith@pdaventures.com

