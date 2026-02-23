PNN

New Delhi [India], February 23: Bright Digi Gold, one of India's fastest-growing digital gold and silver savings platforms, has officially crossed 2 million+ app downloads, reinforcing its position as a trusted destination for digital precious metal savings. The milestone comes at a time when digital gold and silver have demonstrated strong capital appreciation amid inflationary pressures and global market volatility. Retail participation in fractional investing has surged, with more users adopting systematic accumulation strategies through daily, weekly, and monthly AutoSave plans.

Recent market trends underscore this strong, market-backed growth, including continued upward momentum in gold as a hedge against inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty, increased volatility-led upside participation in silver, and rising demand for digital-first, small-ticket investing options. Bright Digi Gold has reported 2M+ cumulative downloads, consistent month-on-month growth in active investors, higher engagement in silver investments, and increased average transaction values during price momentum cycles. The company attributes this success to growing financial awareness, digital accessibility, and an increasing preference for disciplined micro-investing.

Responding to strong customer feedback and rising silver demand, Bright Digi Gold is now launching a Silver Jewellery brand to offer users more ways to convert their digital silver holdings into lifestyle products. The upcoming silver jewellery line will provide curated, high-quality daily wear silver designs, offer seamless integration with digital silver balances, enable users to redeem investments into wearable assets, and expand options beyond coins. This strategic expansion strengthens the company's vision of bridging investment with lifestyle utility.

Ashish Gupta, CEO of Bright Digi Gold, said: "Crossing 2 million downloads reflects the trust our users place in us. We are witnessing a clear shift toward systematic gold and silver accumulation, especially among young, digitally native investors. Based on strong customer demand, we are now expanding into silver jewellery to provide more value and flexibility to our users. Our goal is to create a complete precious metals ecosystem from disciplined investing to lifestyle ownership all within a secure digital platform."

With this expansion, Bright Digi Gold aims to strengthen user retention through diversified product offerings, enhance silver participation among young investors, create a seamless investment-to-ownership experience, and continue innovating in digital wealth solutions. As India accelerates toward digital financial inclusion, Bright Digi Gold remains committed to simplifying wealth creation through accessible, transparent, and technology-driven precious metal investments.

