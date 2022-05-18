New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sony India today announced the new BRAVIA X75K television series with 4K Ultra HD LED display. These next generation televisions are defined by delivering a personalized and true-to-life viewing experience.

With X75K, enter the world of true entertainment and experience thrilling games, movies in beautiful colour and incredible 4K clarity with clear and natural sound.

Also Read | Kanye West's Muse Chaney Jones in Nude Sheer Bodysuit Is Taking Instagram by Storm! (Check Out XXX-Tra HOT Pics).

Experience beautiful colours, contrast and fine details with X1 4K Processor and Live Colour technology

Sony's new X75K TV series is available in 165 cm (65), 140 cm (55), 126 cm (50) and 108 cm (43). The new X75K encompasses of X1 Picture Processor.

Also Read | The Cannes Film Festival Rolled out the Red Carpet as Crowds Descended for Its 75th … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The powerful X1 processor uses advanced algorithms to cut noise and boost detail. With an even clearer 4K signal, everything you watch is closer to 4K resolution, full of life-like colour powered by Live Colour technology.

With X-Reality PRO and Motionflow™ XR experience stunning 4K picture quality to make viewing experience more vivid and smooth

The new BRAVIA X75K, 4K televisions let you see glorious 4K pictures, rich with real world detail and texture. Images filmed in 2K and even Full HD are upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality™ PRO using a unique 4K database.

You can enjoy smooth and sharp details even in fast-moving sequences with Motionflow™ XR. This innovative technology creates and inserts extra frames between the original ones.

It compares key visual factors on successive frames, then calculates the split second of missing action in the sequences. Some models also include black

Enjoy an immersive experience with punchy bass, powerful and natural sound with Dolby Audio and clear phase technology

BRAVIA X75K comes with open baffle down firing twin speakers that delivers 20-Watt powerful sound with Dolby Audio. The open baffle speakers delivers impressive low-end sound that's ideal for movies, sport and music.

Now experience sound which is clearer and more natural and immerse yourself in enriching music. With clear phase technology BRAVIA™ uses a powerful computer model to analyse and compensate for inaccuracies in speaker response.

It does this by 'sampling' the speaker frequency with higher precision. This information is fed back to cancel out any peaks or dips in the speaker's natural response-resulting in pure, natural audio with smooth, even reproduction of all frequencies.

Experience an incredibly smart user experience with Google TV voice search powered by google Assistant offer endless entertainment, works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit*

Now seamlessly integrate Google TV and bring together more than 700,000 movies, shows, live TV and more from apps and subscriptions and organize seamlessly. With BRAVIA X75K, browse content from across your apps, intelligently organized just for you.

Customers can easily find something to watch with personalized recommendations and bookmark shows and movies by adding a watchlist from phone and watch it on TV to keep track of what to watch. Users can even add to their watchlist from their phone or laptop with Google Search and find everything in one place.

BRAVIA X75K support Apple Home Kit and AirPlay that seamlessly integrates Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with the TV for effortless content streaming. Find your favourite content faster than ever using the power of your voice. With Voice Search, there's no more complicated navigation or tiresome typing-you just have to ask.

X75K series is designed to perform in the toughest conditions

New BRAVIA X75K series built with the new and improved X-Protection PRO technology are made to last. Not only are they equipped with superior dust and humidity protection as they also pass the highest standards of Sony's lightning tests, meaning your TV is safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges. Keep enjoying seamless entertainment with a TV that lasts longer

Minimalist design with narrow bezel so that all your focus is on what's important; the stunning picture

The minimalist design of X75K maximises the screen and minimises the bezel so you stay focused on what's important which is the picture. It's a TV designed for immersive sound too, whether positioned on a stand or mounted on a wall.

As the bezel is extremely narrow, your eyes naturally focus on the picture, not what's around it. The slimline stand has been designed to perfectly match the TV and harmonise with your room and its decor.

These models will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

Since its establishment in 1994, Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation in Japan, has positioned itself as a premium brand across product categories such as television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio and professional solutions. Sony India is committed to offer utmost customer satisfaction by providing unparalleled standards of sales and services.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)