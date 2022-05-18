Kanye West and Chaney Jones are fueling dating rumours as Kanye poses with alleged girlfriend Chaney Jones in the latest pictures. Together they seem to be going viral by the minute. The XXX-tra hot model shared a selfie in which she was seen cosying up to the rapper on her Instagram Stories. Both were seen wearing matching outfits and also posed in all black. Kanye West Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Chaney Jones At A Basketball Game, Pics Of The Duo Take Internet By Storm.

Sharing the photo to his Instagram stories, Jones simply added a black heart emoji to it. Their selfie together comes after Jones and West were recently seen shopping in Bal Harbor, Miami, on Thursday. Jones has been in the news for looking like West's estranged wife and super HOT celebrity Kim Kardashian. It looks like Chaney joined Kanye in Miami recently at the Performance Experience concert for his latest album Donda 2.

Shortly after his breakup with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, Kanye was seen hanging out with Jones. Amidst the rumours of his new romance with Chaney, the rapper is also working with legal drama Kim Kardashian. Recently, Kanye filed a response in court to Kim's latest filing, accusing West of spreading "misinformation" on social media and his "private family affairs and co-parenting". Meanwhile, you can check out Chaney's XXX-tra HOT and sexy pics in sheer nude bodysuit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaney Jones (@chaneyjonesssss)

Chaney has taken social media by storm as many think that Kanye West is reflecting his obsession with Kim Kardashian as Chaney Jones, his new girlfriend looks exactly like Kim.

Fact is, Kanye West is obsessed with Kim Kardashian. I mean look at Chaney Jones his new girlfriend, she looks exactly like Kim. I bet if he were to break up with Chaney, he will find another Kim lookalike. That's how hung up on Kim he is. pic.twitter.com/wLD3Okbc1g — 𝑶𝑫𝑵𝑰𝑳 •฿• 𝑺𝑬𝑴𝑨𝑮 (@LindoGames_) February 25, 2022

