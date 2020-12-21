New Delhi [India], December 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): With a legacy that spans over a hundred years, British Paints is one such brand in the Indian paint industry that can be found in almost all corners of India. As of today, the company has over 51 branch offices with over 12k channel partners. British Paints offers a wide palette of decorative and general industrial paints and coatings, manufactured at dedicated units located in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Assam.

This year, with the ongoing pandemic situation, many industries took a hit from production to supply as well as marketing, but this did not deter the aspirational plans of British Paints. The brand went on aggressively into the market with two new products as well as a brand new campaign communication and film. British Paints has recently launched a range of paint shades under the product names Expa All-rounder and Shingar All-rounder. The speciality of both these products is that they can be applied to both the interior and exterior of the house. The Expa All-rounder and Shingar All-rounder also come with 5 and 3 years' warranty each and is available in 20 Ltr, 10 Ltr, 4 Ltr and 1 Ltr packs. On top of that, these paints also enable the walls with Silicon Protection, Water Resistance, Fungus Resistance and a range of shining and sparkling colours.

India is no doubt a vibrantly diversified place and no matter which part one travels to, he/she is greeted with a variety of colours. And colours are the core of everything that the British Paints deals in. Considering all the factors, a new campaign communication was coined while keeping it related to the initial brand communication Rang Gungunaye. With the campaign Deshke Kone Kone Mein Rang Gungunaye, the idea was to bring out all the colours of the nation and project them in the finest of ways while relating them with brand communication and nomenclature. The underlying thought resonated with the idea that just like colours can be seen in every part of the country, the brand British Paint can also be found in different regions all over the nation.

And the campaign didn't just stop at static digital creatives. The brand went ahead and produced a full-fledged promotional film. Just as vibrant as the whole campaign is, the film too reciprocated the vibrancy with colourful video bytes from different nooks and crannies of the nation. Furthermore, the entire idea and concept is quite a scalable one. Keeping the same theme, the brand is now venturing into the festive season with a spin-off communication - Har Ghar Har Tyohar Rang Gungunaye wherein they can cover different celebrations from around the country.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

