New Delhi [India], July 8: The Browmaster, an acclaimed permanent makeup studio & academy, is thrilled to share that Ashmi Singhai, its founder and CEO, has been chosen as the Indian PMU Ambassador by PMU Indonesia. This renowned award recognizes Ashmi's extraordinary ability, competence, and achievements in the field of permanent makeup.

Ashmi Singhai's trajectory in the beauty industry has been very amazing. She had a successful 11-year career as an investment banker with multinational banks before her plunge into permanent cosmetics. Ashmi's journey to the field of permanent makeup shows her enthusiasm and devotion to her trade, given her credentials as a certified financial analyst and an MBA in finance.

The BrowMaster Permanent Studio & Academy has thrived under her direction, establishing itself as a reputable name in the industry. Ashmi's relentless commitment to perfection has garnered her multiple distinctions, including the Indian Leadership Conclave Awards' Best Indian PMU Artist throughout India in 2021.

Ashmi has various significant credentials and is well-known for her competence on a global scale. She is the American Academy of Micropigmentation's (AAM) first Diamond certified permanent makeup trainer. She is also the first Indian to receive Gold accreditation from the American Academy of Micropigmentation Academy and Phi Academy's Nano Brows accreditation. Ashmi's dedication to lifelong learning is seen in her 21 international certifications for various PMU methods.

Ashmi has not only succeeded as a practitioner and instructor, but she has also influenced the lives of many aspiring PMU artists. She has taught and led over 100 PMU artists from across the world via her thorough training programs, fostering their potential and assisting them in achieving success in the profession.

Under Ashmi's direction, the BrowMaster studio has earned a reputation for delivering clients with unrivalled service. Ashmi's caring approach has given clients experiencing difficult situations a newfound feeling of confidence and empowerment, with an emphasis on Alopecia and cancer survivors. Her mission goes beyond simply offering excellent PMU services; she aspires to build a community of self-sufficient persons by teaching skill-based PMU strategies rather than depending primarily on traditional schooling for career prospects. Furthermore, Ashmi graciously provides financial assistance to deserving emerging artists, allowing them to follow their aspirations.

Ashmi's effect in the Indian PMU sector is evident, with over 6000 pleased PMU clients and an astounding amount of 5-star Google reviews and ratings (600++). The BrowMaster studio has the most competent PMU artists on the staff of any Indian PMU firm, cementing its position as a market leader.

PMU Indonesia's nomination of Ashmi Singhai as the Indian PMU Ambassador is a significant milestone for both Ashmi and The BrowMaster. This honour not only confirms her extraordinary ability and competence but also demonstrates her everlasting dedication to the art of permanent makeup.

In addition to her extraordinary achievements, Ashmi's commitment to philanthropy is admirable. She specializes in Alopecia and cancer survivors, providing them with support and specialized treatments to help them boost their self-esteem and accept their unique beauty. Ashmi's objective is to educate skilled-based PMU skills to aspiring PMU artists so that they may become self-sufficient. Ashmi hopes to develop a community of autonomous individuals who can prosper in the beauty business by altering the paradigm of traditional schooling for jobs.

Ashmi's influence on the PMU business transcends national boundaries. Her training programs have drawn people from all across the world, confirming her global clout. She has been a source of inspiration for budding PMU artists all around the world by sharing her knowledge and experience.

The BrowMaster's dedication to perfection is mirrored in its talented team of artists. Ashmi ensures that her studio gives the greatest level of service to its clients by focusing on constant training and being up to speed with the newest trends and methods. The BrowMaster studio is well-known for its attention to detail, accuracy, and dedication to client satisfaction.

Ashmi's accomplishments and devotion to her work have received widespread recognition and acclaim. PMU Indonesia has appointed her as the Indian PMU Ambassador, recognizing her expertise and services to the sector. It cements her status as a key player in the PMU business, both in India and globally.

The BrowMaster is a well-known permanent makeup studio and academy founded by Ashmi Singhai. The BrowMaster provides an extensive range of permanent makeup treatments including Scar Camouflage, Scalp Micropigmentation, and more, specializing in inspiring clients through their transforming journey, with a staff of highly talented artists and a commitment to perfection.

