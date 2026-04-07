NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 7: The Department of Business Administration, TAPMI School of Business at Manipal University Jaipur, in collaboration with The Times of India, successfully organized the Business Analytics Conclave 2.0 at the Smt. Vasanti R. Pai Auditorium in the university campus. The conclave, themed "AI, Data Analytics, Future of Data Driven Design", brought together academicians, industry experts, and students to deliberate on emerging trends in analytics and artificial intelligence.

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The event aimed to equip students with insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of business analytics and data-driven decision-making. It served as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and meaningful interaction between academia and industry.

The conclave was graced by Prof. (Dr.) Niti Nipun Sharma, President, Manipal University Jaipur, and Prof. (Dr.) Brajesh Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Management, Commerce and Arts (FoMCA), along with a panel of eminent speakers from leading organizations.

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Welcoming the dignitaries and participants, Dr. Brajesh Kumar highlighted the key achievements and academic initiatives of FoMCA, emphasizing its commitment to fostering industry-relevant education. In his presidential address, Dr. Niti Nipun Sharma stressed the importance of continuous learning and preparing students for industry demands. He spoke about the "knowledge doubling curve" and underscored the university's remarkable progress in research and innovation within just 14 years of its establishment.

The conclave featured keynote addresses by prominent industry leaders including Chitra Rekhade (JindalX), Anurag Arora (Wipro), Dr. P.K. Gupta (Galaxy Ventures Pvt. Ltd. & Cafe Buddys Foods Pvt. Ltd.), Amit Sethi (KPMG), Kamaljit Anand (Kie-square Analytics), Sudeep Gupta (Store My Goods), Piyush Gupta (Nagarro), Kharanshu Sharma (NTT Data Inc.), Shubhankit Sirvaiya (AI/ML Engineer and LinkedIn Top Voice), Gaurav Sikroria (Fidelity International), and Deepak Verma (MNIT Jaipur).

The speakers shared valuable insights on artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and the growing significance of data-driven strategies in modern businesses. They also discussed real-world applications and highlighted the critical skills required for aspiring professionals in the analytics domain.

The event comprised expert talks, an engaging panel discussion, and an interactive Q&A session, allowing students to actively participate and gain practical exposure. It also provided valuable networking opportunities, enabling participants to connect with industry professionals.

The Business Analytics Conclave 2.0 proved to be an enriching experience, enhancing students' understanding of analytics and preparing them to navigate future industry challenges with confidence.

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