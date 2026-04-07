Actor-filmmaker Sundar C and his wife, BJP leader Khushbu Sundar, have struck back against a viral social media campaign claiming that the director plans to ban meat shops in Madurai if elected. Sundar C, who is making his political debut as a candidate for the Pudiya Neethi Katchi (PNK) in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, dismissed the reports as "completely false" and "low-level actions" by political rivals. The controversy began on Tuesday when numerous posts alleged that Sundar C promised to close meat shops in the Madurai Central constituency to protect the "sanctity" of the iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple. Director-Actor Sundar C Announced As NDA Candidate for Madurai Central in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026.

Khushbu Sundar Shares Post on X - See Post

When they fail to counter the honesty of a man with integrity, they retort to such fake narratives. @arivalayam is scared and its so evident. Spreading such false narrative to gain support will only boomerang. People of Madurai are very clear and stand with @SundarCOffl .… https://t.co/bwScPkTzGd — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) April 6, 2026

Sundar C Denies Meat Shop Claim

Sundar C, contesting in alliance with the AIADMK and the NDA coalition, took to social media to provide a direct clarification in Tamil. He emphasised his respect for the diverse rights and feelings of the people of Madurai. “The news circulating that I said I would close meat shops in the Madurai Central constituency if I win the election is completely false,” Sundar wrote. “We will respond with our unity and victory to such low-level actions by those who lack the courage to face the competition head-on and seek shortcuts.”

Sundar C Shares Post on X - See Post

Khushbu Defends Sundar C

Khushbu Sundar, who was appointed as the Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President in 2025, stepped in to defend her husband, specifically targeting the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Khushbu, whose own political career began with the DMK in 2010 before she moved to Congress and eventually the BJP, claimed the "false narrative" is a sign of the opposition's fear. “When they fail to counter the honesty of a man with integrity, they retort to such fake narratives,” Khushbu posted on X (formerly Twitter). She added that the attempt to gain support through misinformation would "only boomerang," asserting that the people of Madurai stand firmly with her husband. 'Thalaivar173' Director Sundar C Exits Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Movie, Pens Emotional Note – Read.

Sundar C Balances Politics and Films

The political debut comes at a particularly busy time for Sundar C and Khushbu, both of whom continue to remain active in the entertainment industry. Sundar C, who has spent over three decades in cinema, is currently juggling his campaign alongside multiple projects. He was recently seen in the 2025 film Vallan and is set to appear in One 2 One. As a director, he is working on the much-anticipated Mookuthi Amman 2 starring Nayanthara, scheduled for a summer 2026 release, along with another project titled Purushan. Meanwhile, Khushbu continues to maintain a strong screen presence, having appeared in the 2025 Tamil film Nesippaya and the March 2026 Hindi action-drama Subedaar alongside Anil Kapoor.

Election Countdown

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled for April 23, 2026, with results expected on May 4. Sundar C has stated that regardless of his deep roots in the film industry, he intends to spend 15 days a month in the Madurai Central constituency if he emerges victorious.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sundar C and Khushbu's X account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).