New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Aiming to drive international growth for Finnish companies through strategic matchmaking with Indian system integrators, Business Finland, in collaboration with the Embassy of Finland in India, is set to host an event on February 7.

The scheduled event is aimed at seeking global partnerships and innovation.

Taking place at the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi, the event transcends regional boundaries, featuring an agenda designed to engage participants in insightful discussions, Finland's influential role in the global technology landscape will be showcased.

Robin Singh, leader of the SI Program at Business Finland, said, "Our goal is to create meaningful connections between Finnish technology companies and prominent system integrators in India. This event serves as a catalyst for collaborative efforts that will drive innovation and global partnerships." The day will commence with a keynote address by Ambassador of Finland to India, Kimmo Lahdevirta, and Business Finland's Country Director, Gitta Perez.

The address will provide valuable insights into the collaborative potential between Finland and India, shedding light on Business Finland's role in supporting Finnish companies on the international stage. (ANI) A highlight of the event is the Panel Discussion, exploring the role of 6G technology in fostering global collaborations and a sustainable future. Industry experts will share their perspectives on the transformative potential of emerging technology, signifying Business Finland's commitment to broader international growth for Finnish companies. Presentations by a 6G expert from Finland will delve into the latest advancements in 6G technology and its applications, offering participants a glimpse into the future of technology innovation, emphasizing the global relevance of Finnish technological expertise. Business Finland will also take the stage, delivering a presentation outlining the organization's broader mission, role, and how it supports Finnish companies in expanding their international foothold. A government organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of Finnish companies internationally, Business Finland spearheads efforts to enhance innovation, internationalization, and partnerships, playing a vital role in advancing the competitiveness of Finnish businesses on the global stage. (ANI)

