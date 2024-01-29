Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had a chance encounter with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic while enroute to Spain. The tennis superstar spent the past few weeks in Australia for the Australian Open and the United Cup. On Friday, the Serb fell to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the men's singles semifinals of the season's opening major tournament in Melbourne. Football-Mad Italy Now Obsessed With Tennis Player Jannik Sinner After His Australian Open 2024 Title.

Stalin took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the photo from their "surprise" in-flight moment.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Official Tweet

Djokovic was the favourite to win the men's singles title following a 33-match winning streak at the Australian Open. However, Djokovic's four-year winning streak came to an end as Sinner defeated the World No. 1 in four-set clash. Recently the 24-time Grand Slam champion reflected on his previous visit to Indi, which was ten years ago. Djokovic plans to visit India soon to see its beauty, history, culture, and spirituality.

"I have been to India only once so far in my life. It was, I think, 10 or 11 years ago. I came to play an exhibition event in New Delhi for two days. It was a very short stay. So, I really hope that I will be able to come back in the near future, too, because I have a great desire, great wish to explore your beautiful country that has so much history, so much culture to offer to the world and spirituality as well. It's amazing," the 36-year-old told Sony Sports. Djokovic had also talked about his bond with Virat and described a trip to India. Rafael Nadal Congratulates Rohan Bopanna After His Australian Open 2024 Men’s Doubles Title Triumph.

Speaking to Sony Sports Network, Djokovic said, "Virat Kohli and I have been texting a little bit for a few years and we never got the chance to meet in person. But it was really a privilege and honour to listen to him speak nicely about me and I obviously admire his career, and achievement and everything he has done."