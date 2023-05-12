New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Businesses are not just about numbers but about building relationships, partnerships, collaborating, learning, technology and innovation, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal was speaking during the Trade and Investment Promotion Event for the Agricultural and Food Processing sector with Indian companies and Canadian importers on the sidelines of 'SIAL-2023' in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday.

The Minister said that the focus has to be on shared prosperity for people across the world making all stakeholders in the value chain prosperous.

Goyal said that this is an opportunity to celebrate the Canada-India partnership and there is a huge potential of growth in the expansion of business and engagement between the two countries. He said that the value addition of food products is a priority area.

Goyal stressed that Indian businesses must focus on quality, scale, design, packaging, etc., to earn the confidence and trust of consumers and businesses in Canada.

Terming millets as popular amongst consumers in India and the world, Goyal said it is important to highlight millets' nutritional and health benefits, especially among the youth who need high energy and high protein intake. He noted that millet can be a game changer in the promotion of the Indian food industry.

In another meeting with Canadian companies in Toronto, Goyal invited people and businesses from Canada to visit India. He said that the India that they will visit now is truly a 'New India'. He also encouraged the Canadian companies to hold Board meetings in India. (ANI)

