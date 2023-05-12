MC Pipokinha and controversies go hand in hand. We are talking about the Brazilian singer who is now giving out condoms at all of her performances after being caught on camera having oral sex with a fan on stage. MC Pipokinha, whose original name is Doroth Helena de Sousa Alves, has been in the headlines recently as a result of various controversies. Brace yourself for what you hear next... she had recently shared a video in which two cats could be seen sucking on her nipples in addition to being caught on camera letting a female fan go down on her during a performance. Brazilian lawmakers have even attempted to forbid minors from attending her sexually explicit performances. Recently, it has come to light that she gives away free contraceptives at her shows. XXX Video of Couple Having Sex in Transparent Balcony Plunge Pool In Full Display of a Crowd Goes Viral!

News about music in Brazil MC Pipokinha announced the change in a video that was uploaded by Canal do Funk on Instagram. "MC Pipokinha will now distribute free condoms at all her shows," the post read. Perhaps appropriately, the announcement comes after she was made to take a pregnancy test after working on a pornographic video with another celebrity. MC Pipokinha sells explicit films on a website called Privacy for the equivalent of £3.88 per month as a way to augment her music income. She was discovered to be planning a sex tape with fellow Brazilian musician MC Lan earlier this year when he revealed it on stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pipokinha 🍿 (@litttlepopcorn)

HOT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mc pipokinha 👸🏻🍿 (@pihrainha)

"A clip is coming, which is… how can I explain? Ever heard of 'sextape'? I'm sorry to tell you this, but in this clip, me and the person in the clip are having sex naked. And this clip is from MC Lan and Pipokinha," he said. Fortunately for them, MC Pipokinha later released a picture of a pregnancy test that came back negative.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2023 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).