Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty-starrer Custody arrived in cinema halls today (May 12). Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the Telugu movie narrates the story of a cop Shiva who helps a wanted criminal, Raju. The flick had high expectations from it, so is it worth a watch? Well, as per early reviews, the film has received blah reactions from critics. Just in case, if you are planning to watch Custody in theatres near you, read the review compilation below before you book your tickets.

TOI: "Custody has the kind of story that’s predictable and some of the characters could’ve been fully realised to make this experience better than what it is. But if action dramas with a touch of emotion are your cup of tea, this is right down your lane."

Mirchi9: "Overall, Custody is a big disappointment coming from Venkat Prabhu, the director of Maanadu. The plot and twists are flat and predictable, leading to a boring and tiresome narrative. Even for those who like different outings, Custody is a patience-testing outing."

Watch Custody Trailer:

Telugu Bulletin: "Naga Chaitanya has been very confident about Custody from day one, but the film is sub-par and fails to deliver. It is an outdated film that can be skipped altogether and has nothing to offer at all."

India Herald: "Despite having a lot of famous names, Venkat Prabhu's multilingual attempt is a huge let down because none of the characters have any effect. The second part of Custody is completely predictable and has dull action sequences. The family history in the flashback is an old one. Poor background music and the worst songs. There are a few telugu actors in this tamil movie."

