Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 6: Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. ('Company'), South-India's leading kitchen appliances player, reported its standalone financials for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2025.

Operational Highlights for Q2 FY26

* All core categories delivered double-digit growth, supported by sustained volume growth and new product launches* Idea First Series, a premium range introduced last quarter, gained traction across categories* Premium offerings led to disproportionate growth in E-com, Modern Trade and Regional Chain Stores* GST reduction coupled with festivities led to buoyancy in kitchen categories, with products such as pressure cookers benefitting the most

Financial Highlights for Q2 FY26

* Revenue stood at Rs. 293 Cr; growth of 14% YoY led by growth in key channels* EBITDA of Rs. 28 Cr, grew by 21% YoY driven by gross margin improvement & spend optimization; EBITDA margin expanded by 60 bps YoY to 9.5%

Commenting on the performance, Swetha Sagar, Manager & Chief Business Officer, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. said, "We delivered a strong performance this quarter, recording a revenue of 14% YoY and a robust EBITDA growth of 21% YoY. This was driven by consistent momentum month-on-month, improved gross margins, and disciplined cost management. Launch of new products under the Idea First Series across channels and regions fueled the growth. The brand refresh launched in Q1 has been well-received, further strengthening our product portfolio and market presence."

'Butterfly' is amongst the Top 3 Brands in India in kitchen and small domestic appliances. It is a reputed brand with high consumer recall in South, known for Aesthetics and Product Quality. It has diverse product portfolio, with variants adapted to meeting consumer needs. It has 4 core products - Mixer Grinders, Pressure Cookers, Gas Stove, Wet Grinders and backed by a full suite of small domestic appliances. It has state of art in-house manufacturing setup with strong backward integration.

