Pakistan have won the first of the three ODIs by two wickets, with just two balls to spare in the chase. The Proteas batted first, scoring 263, getting all out in 49.1 overs. In return, the Green Shirts chased the target in 49.4 overs, slamming 264/8. Now, the hosts Pakistan national cricket team and the South Africa national cricket team are gearing up for the second ODI of this series. This match is organized to be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. In fact, all matches of this series are being hosted at the same venue. Pakistan vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd ODI 2025 and Who Will Win PAK vs SA ODI?.

Matthew Breetzke is leading a young South African side in this series, while Shaheen Afridi is performing the duties of a skipper for the hosts. If Pakistan manages to win the PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025, the fate of this series will be decided early, before the final game. For the Proteas, it's a do-or-die. But these calculations will come to picture only when the matches happen at a regular pace, without getting interrupted by natural hindrances like rain. So, read below and find out how the weather in Faisalabad will be during the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025.

Faisalabad Weather Updates Live for PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025

The PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 is scheduled to be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The match is planned to begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, November 6. It should be good news for the game of cricket, as there is no chance of rain during the match time. Also, the temperature is expected to be decent, spanning around 23 to 19 degrees Celsius. Is Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch PAK vs SA Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?.

Iqbal Stadium Pitch Report for PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025

The Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad hosted its first international match in 17 years when the PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025 took place. The pitch did offer assistance to both pacers and spinners. Batting didn't look easy at the surface, but standard scores still came in. Just like the first one, the pitch is expected to behave in a similar fashion for the PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 too.

