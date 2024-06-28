NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: Bajaj Markets, a digital financial marketplace, provides access to products that can be a solution to individuals who indulge in mobile gaming. The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card is one of the many products users can apply for. It provides flexibility and convenience to shoppers by enabling them to spread their payments over a period of time. Purchasing gaming phones on EMI has never been easier.

Also Read | Sonali Bendre, Yuvraj Singh, Manisha Koirala, Indian Celebs Who Fought Cancer and Emerged Victorious.

Features of the EMI Card:

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card comes with a variety of features and benefits:

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Man Circulates Private Video of Live-In Partner on WhatsApp After Breakup, Booked.

* Access over 1.5 lakh partner stores across more than 4,000 cities in India, making purchases accessible to those in need

* Avail no-cost EMI on over a million products, including furniture, electronics, groceries, flight bookings, and more

* Choose from a flexible tenor of up to 60 months, making repayments affordable and accessible

* Enjoy a pre-approved loan limit of up to Rs. 3 Lakhs

* Users can foreclose their loan upon request after paying the first EMI

One can purchase the latest gaming phone at any of the Bajaj Finserv partner stores by opting for the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card at the payment desk. Simply provide the details, choose the repayment tenor, and complete the further process.

Other Details:

* Card Fees - Rs. 599 (inclusive of online convenience fee and taxes)* EMI Card Annual Fees - Rs. 117 (inclusive of applicable taxes)

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, accessible through Bajaj Markets, presents a convenient and cost-effective way to purchase high-end gaming phones. By offering flexible EMI options, no-cost EMI facility, and wide acceptance, it ensures that consumers can enjoy the latest gaming phones without financial strain. Visit the Bajaj Markets website or app to explore other financial products and services.

Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Investments, and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services, it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)